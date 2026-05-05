‘Powerful watch’: Labour figures react to party’s attack ad on Green antisemitism

Labour figures have praised a video from the party that highlights antisemitic comments made by Green Party candidates in the upcoming local elections.

The video, published onto Labour’s social media platforms, shows a woman reading remarks made or shared by Green politicians.

Comments included claims the London ambulance attack in March was a false flag and a post shared by a Green candidate arrested over alleged antisemitism, which read: “Ramming a synagogue isn’t antisemitism. It’s revenge.”

This needs to be called out. pic.twitter.com/SmqtdcaHME — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) May 4, 2026



Labour Party chair Anna Turley said that the video was a “powerful watch”, while trade minister Chris Bryant said it was “worth watching”.

Labour peer and former chairman of the Jewish Labour Movement Mike Katz said that the video was a “tough, but necessary watch”.

“The Green Party has failed to deal with antisemitism. It stands by its candidates who are racist against Jews.

“Labour had this problem. After too long, we dealt with it. Don’t vote for the Greens whilst they’re still in denial.”

Other Labour MPs hit out at the Green Party’s handling of antisemitism.

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tom Rutland said: “There are too many racists standing for the Green Party this week, and their party’s response to it has been far too weak.”

Tris Osborne, MP for Chatham and Aylesford, echoed that sentiment and said: “The Greens have a serious problem with racism. If they can’t contain it; they are a risk to the mainstream majority of people in our country.”

In response to the video produced by Labour, a Green Party spokesperson said: “Out of more than 4,000 candidates, we have a handful who have made deeply offensive comments and we have dealt with them.”

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