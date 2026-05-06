‘Let’s take every opportunity to tell our powerful Labour story’

Tomorrow is polling day.

The thing I love most about my job is being on the road every week and meeting you: our brilliant members and councillors.

Come rain or shine you’re there. Knocking doors, delivering leaflets, and serving your community in ways many often won’t even see, and the media rarely give credit to. I’m so proud to be a part of our Labour family. And like family, we need to once again stick together.

Because friends, our communities face a serious threat.

The local elections tomorrow come down to a simple choice.

A Labour Party that is on the side of families in their local area. With Labour councils working in partnership with a Labour Government to deliver real change in their community.

Or the risk of Nigel Farage and Reform, who would put your family, your NHS, and the progress being made in your community at risk.

READ MORE: ‘A vote for Labour is a vote for the rights of working people’

Their divisive brand of politics and disgraceful record in local government pose a threat to the positive change we are seeing in our streets and neighbourhoods.

Reform made massive promises to reduce waste and cut taxes in last year’s local elections. But instead, they are raising council tax and slashing vital services in every town hall they’re running.

Nigel Farage is once again insulting the electorate by putting forward candidates with the most disturbing views – from racism to conspiracy theories, and anti-vax nonsense. These are not people who are fit for public office.

But it’s not just Reform who stand in our way.

Zack Polanski’s Green Party have also shown they are simply not up to the task. They have the wrong answers for Britain.

Across the country, the Greens tried to block tens of thousands of new homes and opposed vital renewable energy projects. And they want to legalise all drugs and leave NATO.

None of these things will help ease the cost of living for families across the country.

Even worse, they’re offering swathes of candidates who are guilty of the most appalling antisemitism and racism. Many of their vile remarks simply do not bear repeating.

That’s why tomorrow is so important. And I’m asking for your help.

Because tomorrow isn’t just about reminding voters about why they shouldn’t vote for Reform or the Greens.

We should remind voters – and be motivated by – the real change Labour is bringing to our country.

We know people are still struggling and there is more to do.

But there is a powerful story, a Labour story, which we need to be telling people at every opportunity.

From the families whose children now benefit from free breakfast clubs in primary school or free school meals.

To the parents who are benefitting from 30 hours of government-funded childcare, or the removal of the hideous two-child limit. That is lifting nearly half a million children out of poverty – and which Reform and the Tories want to bring it back, plunging those kids back into that misery.

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In these tough times, Labour has chosen to support families with the cost of living. We’re cutting energy bills by over £100, we’ve increased the minimum wage for the lowest earners, and the state pension has been raised by up to £575.

We’re introducing new rights and protections for workers and renters. This is transformational to people’s lives. It’s giving them security in their workplace and in their home.

Reform are against all of that. They oppose free breakfast clubs and they want to scrap new rights at work, rip up protections for kids online, and roll back progress on child poverty. They’re not on your side.

Our investment and reform is getting the NHS back on its feet. People are getting better access to the treatment they deserve.

We’ve delivered five million more NHS appointments, waiting lists are down, and there are 2,000 more GPs.

Only Labour can do this. The other parties wouldn’t even try.

We’re also investing in the places where you live.

Labour’s new £5 billion Pride in Place fund is giving local people control over how money is spent in their communities. That’s investment in parks, playgrounds and potholes in your local area. Already there are 3,000 more bobbies on the beat to tackle nuisance and anti-social behaviour.

This is progress. And we should be proud of these achievements.

We know there is more to do. But we know our opponents would rip all of this away in a heartbeat.

That’s why I’m appealing to you today.

Every door we knock and every voter we talk to, is a chance to tell our story. A Labour government on the side of working people – or Reform who are out for themselves and the Greens who have the wrong answers.

So please get some comfy trainers on and join me in pounding the pavements on Thursday. Change doesn’t happen by accident – we have to continue to fight for it.

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