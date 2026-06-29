Burnham sets out vision for Britain with new ‘Number 10 North’

Andy Burnham has set out his comprehensive vision for the future of the country, ranging from greater public control over utilities to the biggest council house building programme since the war.

In a speech in Manchester, Burnham set out plans to roll out greater devolution across the nation and pledged to deliver “good growth in every postcode and hope in every heart”.

Here are the five main takeaways from his first major speech since returning to Parliament, as he stands on the brink of entering 10 Downing Street.

Number 10 North

Andy Burnham confirmed that he will set up a Number 10 operation in Manchester, with the aim of creating “a more streamlined state with a clearer purpose to power up all parts of the country”.

With a “laser-like focus” on growth and regeneration, ‘Number 10 North’ would work to make power flow into communities across the country, with Burnham name-checking the Midlands, South West England, the East of England and London.

Number 10 North would act as the “nerve centre of a rewired Britain”, Burnham explained.

“It will be the conduit through which we redistribute power and resources across the UK. It will co-ordinate all parts of government at national and local level to agree a long-term economic strategy and help all places set new growth ambitions.”

He also said that he wants to see the opportunity offered by devolution rolled out in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Greater public control of utilities and prioritising British industry

Burnham outlined plans for Number 10 North to help regions across the UK with reform of utilities, reindustrialisation and regeneration of communities.

As part of a ten-year plan, Burnham said he would ensure all regions are able to take greater public control of essential services, including water, housing, energy and transport – following a similar model to that used to bring Manchester’s bus services into public control.

He said: “Learning from the model that has transformed our bus networks here in Greater Manchester, we will set out ten-year plans to bring down the cost of these essentials to individuals, families and businesses.”

Burnham also outlined his intention to ensure British businesses are favoured in procurement processes, particularly in defence – with all eligible public contracts subject to “social value weighting”.

“We will support every region to set clear and credible industrial ambitions and provide the support to achieve them, encouraging more across UK partnership between places with complementary industrial clusters.”

Ending the ‘housing trap’

Burnham said that Britain was stuck in a “housing trap”, which was having an impact on the country’s public finances.

He said: “When we were growing up here, amongst the friends we had at school, there were two things that were the foundations of working class aspiration: a council home, a secure home that was the foundation for everything, and then good technical education.

“Those things have been taken away in the decade since. So no wonder so many young people struggle to make it work and then don’t make it work.

“That’s what this new era is going to be all about – a sense of hope, of possibility that things are achievable that you might not have thought before.”

To address this, he vowed to launch the “biggest council house building programme in the post-war period”, with a plan to use vacant public land to reduce costs.

A new approach in use of whipping system

Burnham said that politics in Westminster had become a “more fragmented, disjointed place” since he left almost ten years ago and pledged to change the culture in SW1.

He vowed to stop using the party whip system “to create fear or close down debate” and allow Labour’s MPs to be “authentic representatives” of their constituents.

Burnham also said: “While the political direction I set is not up for negotiation, I will build an inclusive team at the very highest level so that all parts of the party and the country can see themselves reflected and represented in it.”

No announcement about Burnham’s top team… yet

Burnham was tight-lipped about which Labour figures will feature in his Cabinet – and said he would not announce those decisions “until the end of this process”.

Addressing the activists, politicians and journalists in the conference hall, he said: “Until then, feel free to discount the wild speculation in circulation”.

It comes amid rumours that Burnham is considering appointing Energy Secretary Ed Miliband as his Chancellor and claims that he may make David Miliband a Labour peer in order to serve as Foreign Secretary.

‘Burnham sets out antidote to populist pessimism’

Editor of LabourList Emma Burnell said: “Today Andy Burnham has set out a vision that is comprehensive, coherent, confident and creative.

“While the setting and inspiration clearly came from Manchester he made a pitch to the whole country. Offering “good growth in every postcode; hope in every heart” he has set out the perfect antidote to the populist pessimism of Reform.

“The question now is how to do it all. When you make an offer this big and filling hearts with hopes – you cannot dash them. So there will need to be concrete plans in place as soon as possible to make the kick off of this radical new direction big, bold and visible to all.”

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