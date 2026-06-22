Live reaction from MPs and party figures as Starmer announces resignation

Labour figures from across the party have paid tribute to Keir Starmer after his announcement that he will resign as Prime Minister and Labour leader.

It comes after Starmer faced months of mounting pressure over his leadership, including over the Mandelson saga and a set of dismal local and devolved election results for the party.

Refresh this page for the latest reaction from MPs, party figures and factions, and the wider labour movement.

2.30pm: Starmer resignation ‘honourable’, says Sharon Graham

Unite general secretary and Starmer critic Sharon Graham said that the decision for Keir Starmer to resign was the “honourable and right decision”.

Pivoting to the imminent change of party leader, Graham said: “It is critical now that Labour focuses on delivering for workers and communities.

“There is no time to waste, everyday people are literally on their knees. Labour has one last shot to learn from the errors of the last two years. A failure to act, will result in a doomsday scenario for Labour.

“In the short term we need policies that make workers’ lives easier. There must be action to end the freeze on tax thresholds, reversing the fiscal drag, that has pulled workers into unfair tax bands. Action must be taken immediately on the energy price cap, bill payers are paying hundreds of pounds to profiteers every year, that must end.”

“There must also be immediate action on industrial strategy, with investment in jobs and industry. That investment must be made now and not at some far off point in the future.

“Given that a contest looks unlikely, we need to move swiftly to policy discussions so the political and economic direction is clear.”

2.20pm: ‘Starmer leaves Labour stronger than he found it’

Former junior minister and close Burnham ally Miatta Fahnbulleh said that Starmer has left the Labour Party stronger than he found it and the country is better off than it was two years ago.

She said: “From lifting children out of poverty to strengthening renters’ rights and restoring stability after years of chaos, this Government has delivered real change for working people.

“Politics is always bigger than one person, but history will record the role Keir played in bringing Labour back into Government and putting public service back at the heart of national life.”

2.15pm: ‘Starmer’s place in history assured’ – Brown

Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown said Starmer is owed “a debt of gratitude” for turning the party around after the 2019 electoral defeat.

He said: “Keir Starmer’s place in history is assured. We owe Keir a debt of gratitude for taking Labour from its worst electoral defeat in 2019, bringing Labour back into government with a huge majority in 2024 and then guiding Britain through difficult times nationally and globally.

“I know Keir as a decent honourable leader who has at all times been determined to put the needs of the country first. Today we think also of the huge support given by Vic and their family and wish them all well in the future.”

2.00pm: Blue Labour chair says ‘move faster and be bolder’

Parliamentary leader of the Blue Labour group Dan Carden has said that the party has three years to “move faster and be bolder”, and ensure the grievances people feel are heard and acted upon.

He said: “It is no small thing to hold the highest office in the land, and no small thing to give it up. Keir Starmer did both today with dignity, and my thoughts are with him and his family.

“A Labour government should be judged on one thing first, whether the people who work are stronger at the end of it than they were at the start.

“By that test this government has a record to stand on. We legislated new rights for working people, the first serious advance in a generation.

“There’s now three years to move faster and be bolder, and to hear the grievances people are feeling and respond.”

1.45pm: ‘Next PM has opportunity to transform country’

Reacting to the news of Starmer’s resignation, Unison general secretary Andrea Egan said: “The next Prime Minister has an opportunity to break with tinkering around the edges and deliver a complete transformation of this country, permanently shifting wealth and power to working class people.

“That means full implementation of the plan to Make Work Pay, a massive programme of public investment and insourcing to repair our public services, and national public ownership of utilities.

“Schools, hospitals, councils and transport – and the public service heroes working in them, keeping our country running – must be the fiscal priority, not the military and foreign wars.

“Breaking with the failed approach of the current Labour government also requires standing up to the migrant-bashing of the far-right rather than imitating it.

“If the next Labour leader doesn’t enact this kind of generational programme, the consequences will be dire for us all, as Farage and his failed-Tory cronies wait in the wings.”

1.35pm: ‘One shot at turning the tide’

NEC member Cat Arnold thanked Keir Starmer for his service as Prime Minister, but said the party has only one chance to turn the tide and secure a Labour victory at the next general election.

She said: “I thank Keir Starmer for his Labour Party service. Being Prime Minister is one of the most scrutinised and toughest jobs – leadership is often lonely. I know him to be committed to the country first and foremost. In the most dignified way, he has respected this today by standing aside.

“However, we have one shot at ensuring we can turn the tide and bring home a Labour Party victory at the next general election. One built on social and environmental equity, while holding true to traditional values that the party holds dear.

“Whilst time is of the essence, the members wish to see our rulebook honoured and to vote in any leadership contest. Even if the race contains one contender. I wish any candidates the best of luck and look forward with hope and optimism to conference. Bringing us together as members, trade unions and affiliates, driving forward under one pluralist vision and collective responsibility. I would ask any new leader builds a cabinet of Labour Party talent across: global majority, gender and socio-economic background.”

12.50pm: Tribune co-chair’s reaction to Starmer resignation

Worthing West MP and one of the co-chairs of the revived Tribune Group has thanked Keir Starmer “for his service and commitment to both our country and the Labour Party”.

She said: “Keir led Labour to a historic victory in 2024, and under his leadership this Labour Government has delivered a number of significant achievements – including the Renters’ Rights Bill and important reforms through the Employment Rights Act.

“These are policy changes we can all be proud of and they have made a meaningful difference to people’s lives.

“I also recognise and respect his decision to step aside at this moment, enabling a renewed focus on delivering the change the country voted for.”

12.47pm: ‘Regret that Starmer’s premiership has come to this unfortunate end’

Glasgow MSP Paul Sweeney expressed his regret that Keir Starmer’s time as Prime Minister has come to an “unfortunate end”, but said: “It is the right decision for our country and the Labour Party.”

He said: “Despite many significant improvements in our country under the Labour government, there have also been too many avoidable mistakes, poor judgements and a failure to effectively explain and persuade the public that has alienated voters and cost us dearly at the Scottish Parliament election.

“I hope that we can now effectively demonstrate how a Labour government works to solve the problems faced by working-class people in our country. I will fully support his successor in that mission.”

I regret that Keir Starmer’s premiership has come to this unfortunate end. It is the right decision for our country and the Labour Party. Despite many significant improvements in our country under the Labour government, there have also been too many avoidable mistakes, poor… — Paul Sweeney MSP (@PaulJSweeney) June 22, 2026

12.45pm: ‘Long overdue’, says NEC member

NEC member Jess Barnard said that Keir Starmer’s resignation as Labour leader and Prime Minister was “long overdue”.

She told LabourList: “Starmer’s leadership will be remembered for his repeated U-turns on issues like the two child benefit cap, for enabling a genocide in Gaza, prosecuting those who protest against it in Britain and for allowing fringe sections of the party to use it to settle scores against the left, rather than deliver transformative change in government that we promised.

“It’s clear Andy Burnham is a popular candidate to succeed Starmer, but this moment must mark a significant change in the way the party is run, and in whose interests.

“Rebuilding trust with our members and voters starts with a return to party democracy and an ironclad commitment to delivering transformative politics.”

12.40pm: Tributes from Scottish and Welsh Secretaries

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander said that Keir Starmer “showed dignity, grace and patriotism” in his statement and said his legacy would be “rebuilding Labour, ridding the country of a discredited Conservative government and the work of national renewal”.

He said: “Labour’s task now is to ensure the work of change is taken forward.”

Meanwhile, Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens, elected to Parliament in the same year as Keir Starmer, said that he was “a man of dignity, dury and commitment to our country and our party”.

12.35pm: ‘Party must turn the page’, says suspended Labour MP

Suspended Labour MP Karl Turner said he was glad Starmer had “accepted the reality that the PLP can no longer support his premiership” and said Labour needs a new leader who can restore “decency, respect and unity”.

My statement on the announcement made by the Prime Minister this morning outside Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/DuXItPaRbH — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) June 22, 2026

12.30pm: Statement from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who called on Keir Starmer to resign in February over the Mandelson saga, has paid tribute to the Prime Minister after his decision to stand down.

Sarwar said: “I will always be proud of the work we did together to end 14 years of Tory government, returning 37 Scottish Labour MPs, securing shipbuilding on the Clyde for a generation, ending austerity and lifting half a million children out of poverty. That is a legacy that no one can take away from him.

“On a personal level, I know today will have been a difficult day for Keir. I have never doubted his integrity or determination to do what was best for our country. I thank him and his family for their sacrifices and their service.”

On the impending leadership debate, Sarwar said: “The Labour Party must quickly return its focus to the purpose it was elected for – to deliver the change people need.”

12.25pm: Anger towards Steve Bray

Some Labour MPs have expressed their anger at infamous pro-EU activist Steve Bray for disrupting the Prime Minister’s speech by blaring the EU anthem Ode to Joy.

MP for Burton and Uttoxeter Jacob Collier said that Bray’s actions demonstrated a “complete lack of respect as the Prime Minister gave a dignified address to the nation”.

Bray has become synonymous for such behaviour in recent years, most notably attempting to drown out Rishi Sunak’s general election announcement with the song ‘Things Can Only Get Better’.

12.20pm: What might Burnham do as PM?

Leadership contender Andy Burnham has already begun to set out his vision for the country if he is successful in challenging Keir Starmer for the keys to Number 10.

From nationalising Thames Water to electoral reform and hiking defence spending through borrowing, LabourList has taken a closer look at the policy platform outlined by the new MP for Makerfield should he enter Downing Street.

Read our story from earlier this month here

12.15pm: Reaction from Welsh Labour leader

Ken Skates, interim leader of Welsh Labour, has paid tribute to Keir Starmer and said: “Keir brought our party back from oblivion and delivered one of the greatest landslides in history. He has led the country through exceptionally tough times with dignity and authenticity.”

12.10pm: ‘Starmer did the right thing before he was forced to’

TSSA general secretary Maryan Eslamdoust said: “Keir Starmer did the decent thing by resigning before he was forced to. The Labour Party now has an opportunity to deliver policies this country and working people desperately need.

“Wages don’t stretch far enough, our infrastructure is crumbling, and living standards have stagnated after the long years of Tory austerity.

“Britain needs a renewed focus on rebuilding the country under a Labour government which has the drive and determination to truly change millions of lives through social and economic justice. There is not a moment to lose.”

12.05pm: Resignation from party’s CAC

Former Labour Party staffer Alan Olive has resigned from the party’s conference arrangements committee (CAC) following Keir Starmer’s announcement.

In a post on social media, he said: “I took on the job to support Keir and his leadership. I have no wish to fulfil a similar role for the new leadership.”

He went onto say that, while he will remain a party member, he did not want to appear to “support or endorse the actions Burnham has or may take in the future”.

12.00pm: ‘Starmer governed through hardest of circumstances’

Rugby MP John Slinger, one of the Prime Minister’s staunchest allies on the backbenches, has praised Keir Starmer as a “Prime Minister of great integrity, who gave much of his life to public service long before Parliament”.

He credited Starmer for rebuilding the Labour Party when many had written it off, leading the party back to government and governing “through the hardest of circumstances”.

He also expressed his support for a “proper [leadership] contest, not a coronation” and said: “The public deserve to see candidates set out a real vision”.

11.55am: Could there be no contest after all?

With Wes Streeting dropping his bid to become Labour leader, Andy Burnham so far is the only candidate to throw their hat in the ring to become Labour’s next leader.

While other names have been touted as potential contenders, including Al Carns and Darren Jones, it is unclear whether they would be able to command the support of enough MPs to pass the first threshold of the nomination process.

Should Burnham be elected unopposed, he would be the first Labour leader and Prime Minister to do so since Gordon Brown in 2007 – and he would be set to get the keys of Number 10 by July 17.

11.50am: Statement from Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham, the favourite to succeed Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, has confirmed he will put himself forward to become Labour leader and said the transition must be a “positive process of renewal for our party and our country”.

He said: “Keir has given huge service to our country and I want to thank him for his leadership and dedication during such a challenging period.

“His decision marks the beginning of a transition and it is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way. I will put myself forward as part of this process.

“The country expects stability, seriousness and a continued focus on the issues that matter most and that is what it will get.

“As we move forward, our priority must be to work together to get the country back to where we all want it to be. People want to see progress on economic growth, cost of living, public services, housing and opportunities for the next generation. Political change should never distract from the responsibility to improve people’s lives.

“The Labour movement has always been at its strongest when it looks forward with confidence and purpose. This is what we will do from here and we will make sure this transition is a positive process of renewal for our party and our country.”

11.45am: ‘Labour must redouble efforts to deliver bold and credible change’

Responding to news of Keir Starmer’s resignation, Energy Security Secretary Ed Miliband said that Labour must “redouble our efforts to deliver the bold and credible change that the British people deserve”.

He also praised the Prime Minister and said: “Keir Starmer can be immensely proud of his achievements in bringing Labour back to power and leading two years in Government to make Britain a fairer, stronger country.

“Today’s statement showed the great dignity and integrity that is the mark of the man.

“Keir has made an enormous contribution to public service throughout his career, and we all owe him a debt of gratitude.”

11.40am: ‘Labour must not forget lessons of defeats’

Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones was among those standing in Downing Street as Keir Starmer delivered his resignation announcement.

Jones said: “Keir Starmer brought our Labour Party back from the brink into government after 14 years in opposition. He did so because the public trusted us on the economy and on national security, and because they voted for our manifesto.

“My party mustn’t forget the lessons of our successive defeats, and must remember why and how we won only two years ago. Whatever happens next, we can be grateful for Keir Starmer’s leadership and the work his government has done to put Britain back on a path to a brighter future.”

I was proud to stand on Downing Street with the Prime Minister this morning. And I’m proud of the Britain that this Labour government is working to deliver – a country where power, wealth and opportunity is shared amongst the many and not the few. Keir Starmer brought our… — Darren Jones MP (@darrenpjones) June 22, 2026

11.35am: ‘Starmer squandered hope placed in us’

Socialist Campaign Group secretary and MP for Leeds East Richard Burgon has been damning about Keir Starmer’s legacy, accusing him of opening the door to a Reform government. Burgon called for the next leader to “deliver real Labour values with policies that show we are on the side of ordinary people”.

Keir Starmer squandered much of the hope people placed in us at the General Election that Labour would deliver real change – and opened the door to a Reform government. We now need to deliver real Labour values with policies that show we are on the side of ordinary people. — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) June 22, 2026

11.30am: Streeting will not stand as leadership candidate

Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting will no longer stand to become Labour leader and has endorsed Andy Burnham to succeed Keir Starmer.

Starmer announced he will resign as party leader and Prime Minister in a statement outside Number 10 this morning, with nominations for a leadership contest set to open on July 9.

Streeting had in recent weeks been clear that he would stand in such a contest and had the backing of 81 MPs to be a candidate in such a race.

However, in a statement, Streeting said that Labour should “roll up our sleeves and help deliver the change our party and country needs”, instead of spending the summer “exaggerating small differences”.

Read more here.

11.10am: ‘We owe PM a huge debt of gratitude’

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has joined tributes to Keir Starmer following his resignation announcement.

She said: “Keir Starmer has changed our party and our country for the better.

“He brought Labour back from electoral oblivion, has restored our reputation abroad, stabilised the economy and will lift half a million children out of poverty. We owe a Keir a huge debt of gratitude.”

Keir Starmer has changed our party and our country for the better. He brought Labour back from electoral oblivion, has restored our reputation abroad, stabilised the economy and will lift half a million children out of poverty. We owe a Keir a huge debt of gratitude. pic.twitter.com/EYnPZxPkRn — Bridget Phillipson (@bphillipsonMP) June 22, 2026

11.05am: Potential leadership contender weighs in

Al Carns, former veterans minister and touted as a potential contender in a leadership contest, has said the Prime Minister has “done the right thing” and shown “courage” by announcing his resignation.

He said: “The Labour Party now has an important job to do. The country is watching to see if we can get our act together and focus on the work we were elected to do. That’s where my focus is now.

“We have the ideas, we have the talent, but we need the courage and leadership to deliver them. That’s what comes next.”

11.00am: ‘Incredibly conflicted’

Cardiff West MP Alex Barros-Curtis said he feels “incredibly conflicted” by Keir Starmer’s announcement that he will resign as Prime Minister and Labour leader.

“Conflicted because I will always remain hopeful about a Labour Government and what it can deliver for the country. And conflicted also because I am incredibly sad that Keir has announced his resignation.

“I was proud to serve Keir, first on his leadership campaign, then in the Labour Party, and now proudly as the Member of Parliament for Cardiff West.

“Today, Keir has done an incredibly graceful, brave and decent thing in announcing he will step aside so that this Labour Government can get on with doing the work of government. I respect his decision.”

Today, I feel incredibly conflicted about the announcement made by @Keir_Starmer. Conflicted because I will always remain hopeful about a @UKLabour Government and what it can deliver for the country. And conflicted also because I am incredibly sad that Keir has announced his… — Alex Barros-Curtis MP (@ABarrosCurtis) June 22, 2026

10.50am: Statement from Deputy Leader Lucy Powell

MP and deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell has joined tributes to the Prime Minister and urged the party to come together and “show the country that we can do orderly transition well”.

She said: “As a Party, we owe Keir Starmer a huge amount. He made us electable again, and led us to a landslide election win only two years ago. He has overseen important achievements since then.

“I have seen up close a man who loves his country, with a deep sense of public service and duty. That character has re-set our standing on the world stage.

“He has announced his resignation with dignity, putting the country’s interest first. I thank Keir for all that he has done for our Party and country.

“We must now come together as a Party, choose a new leader, and show the country that we can do orderly transition well. That requires us to all behave with respect and humility, and show the best of ourselves.

“We have to show that mainstream progressive politics can change people’s lives for the better, and is up to the task of the challenges we all face. If we fail the consequences for democracy and the country are great and dangerous. The NEC will shortly set out the process.”

10.45am: ‘Labour and country owes great deal to Starmer’

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said: “The Labour Party and the country owes a great deal to Keir Starmer. Brought Labour back from its worst result in living memory. Won a majority at a general election which history shows does not happen often for Labour leaders. And led the country through difficult times.”

10.40am: Thoughts from one of first MPs to call for Starmer to quit

Peter Lamb, MP for Crawley, was one of the first Labour MPs to call for the Prime Minister to resign. However, he said despite that “I can’t claim this isn’t a sad moment”.

“All of us in the movement invested a lot in him succeeding, even where we had our doubts, and there is no question he sacrificed a lot of get Labour back into office.”

Lamb posted a non-exhaustive list of what he thinks went wrong with Starmer’s premiership in order to “learn from what went wrong quickly”; ranging from ruling out too much, a lack of factional diversity in the party’s candidates and on the government frontbench, poorly thought out policies that were later reversed, and a lack of personal responsbility when mistakes were made.

Despite being one of the first MPs to call for Keir to go, I can’t claim this isn’t a sad moment. All of us in the movement invested a lot in him succeeding, even where we had our doubts, and there is no question he sacrificed a lot to get Labour back into office (1/14) — Peter Lamb MP 🌹 (@PeterKLamb) June 22, 2026

10.35am: Sadiq Khan: ‘Keir a man of great integrity’

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has joined tributes to his friend and colleague of three decades, praising his contribution to the party and the country.

Looking towards the question about the party’s future leadership, he said: “We still have more than half of this parliamentary term left, with a huge mandate. The local election results showed that people are impatient for the change that was promised and a Labour government that holds firm to the progressive values our party was established to promote. This should be the focus of the next Prime Minister.

“It’s also crucial that the new Labour leader invests in every part of the UK. This includes London, which is central to delivering for the rest of the country. We must use the potential of our capital to boost the national economy and raise living standards – for the benefit of Londoners and people right across the country.”

Keir Starmer has been a friend and colleague for over three decades, ever since our time as young lawyers. He is man of great integrity who has devoted his career to public service. Keir has made a huge contribution to the Labour party and our country, and I want to thank him. pic.twitter.com/PbYnJxQAx6 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 22, 2026

10.30am: ‘Country first, as always’

Paisley and Renfrewshire North MP Alison Taylor described Starmer as “dignified, gracious, humble [and] caring” and said he had put “country first, as always” in resigning as Prime Minister.

She said: “Thank you Keir Starmer for everything you have done for Labour and the country. Both you and Victoria can be very proud of all you have achieved, especially at the most difficult moment.”

10.25am: ‘I’m proud of Keir Starmer’

Bolsover MP and safeguarding minister Natalie Fleet said she is proud of the Prime Minister and was proud to have been elected on his manifesto and serve in his government.

She said: “I will never forget the moment the PM took my hand and said: ‘I’m proud of you, I hope you are proud of you too’.

“I am proud of him. Proud to have been elected on his manifesto, and serve as part of his government. Thank you, Prime Minister.”

I will never forget the moment the PM took my hand and said “I am proud of you, I hope you are proud of you too.” I am proud of him. Proud to have been elected on his manifesto, and serve as part of his government. Thank you, Prime Minister 🌹 pic.twitter.com/QyOX8u83AU — Natalie Fleet MP (@NatalieFleetMP) June 22, 2026

10.20am: ‘Labour has chance to turn a corner’

Centre-left faction Mainstream, backed by Andy Burnham, has said that Labour has the chance to turn a corner after Starmer’s resignation – but that it is the party’s final chance.

In a statement, Mainstream’s interim council said: “The Labour Party now has a chance to turn a corner and make good on our 2024 promise of ‘change’.

“But we must be clear: this is our final chance. What comes next must be a genuinely transformative political project. It must be bold in its offer to the country, and resolutely opposed to the internal culture of insularity and factionalism that has taken Labour to this point.

“We will be consulting our members about what they would like to see happen next.”

10.15am: ‘Starmer failed to deliver real change’

Left-wing organisation Momentum has few warm words as it reflects on the Prime Minister and his time in office.

Momentum co-chair Alex Charilaou said: “We welcome Keir Starmer’s resignation as Prime Minister. His government has failed to deliver real change, attacked party democracy, failed to shift power in the economy to working people and refused to unequivocally condemn the genocide in Gaza.

“The next stage of this process must be a frank and open discussion across the broad spectrum of the Labour Party on where we’ve gone wrong, and what needs be changed.”

10am: ‘I’m sorry that the nature of politics is so impatient’

Chair of the Labour Party and MP for Redcar has written to the Prime Minister conveying her sorrow at his resignation.

She praised him for leading Labour into an historic win and for “giving us the opportunity to throw off the Tory yoke of inequality, isolationism, crippling austerity and corruption on behalf of the people we represent”.

Addressing his departure as leader and Prime Minister, Turley wrote: “I’m sorry that the nature of politics now is so impatient, so unforgiving and so personally brutal. You have shown that in a world of easy promises, irresponsible rhetoric and lazy, dangerous populism, it is still possible to do things the right way – to show duty, decency and the real patriotism of hard work and service.”



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