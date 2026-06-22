Wes Streeting withdraws from impending leadership race and backs Burnham

Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting will no longer stand to become Labour leader and has endorsed Andy Burnham to succeed Keir Starmer.

Starmer announced he will resign as party leader and Prime Minister in a statement outside Number 10 this morning, with nominations for a leadership contest set to open on July 9.

Streeting had in recent weeks been clear that he would stand in such a contest and had the backing of 81 MPs to be a candidate in such a race.

However, in a statement, Streeting said that Labour should “roll up our sleeves and help deliver the change our party and country needs”, instead of spending the summer “exaggerating small differences”.

He said: “After a devastating set of election results in May, the Makerfield by-election has proven that Labour can still win if we have the courage to change. It was a victory for unity and hope over division and hatred.

“It was also Andy Burnham’s victory. Andy has shown what Labour can be when we are inclusive, united, and in touch with the lives of the people this party was founded to represent.

“Having spoken at length with Andy in recent days, I’m convinced that there is a place for those ideas under his leadership; that he is committed to building an inclusive party that draws on the best of our political traditions; and that he can win the fight of our lives against the forces of nationalism.

“We could spend the summer exaggerating small differences, or we can roll up our sleeves and help him to deliver the change our party and our country needs. That is the choice that I am making and I hope that everyone else will back Andy too.

“We were elected to change our country, to show that politics can be a force for good, and to spread opportunity for everyone. With Andy, we still can.”

Burnham, who will be sworn in as an MP later today, has confirmed that he will throw his hat into the ring to succeed Keir Starmer as party leader and Prime Minister. However, with Streeting out of the race, there is now a growing chance that Burnham will become leader unopposed.

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