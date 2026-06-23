Soft left group Open Labour set to merge with Mainstream

Soft left activist group Open Labour has agreed to merge with Mainsteam, subject to a vote by its membership, the organisation’s national committee has announced.

Founded in 2015 as a forum for “practical, open-minded and tolerant democratic socialism”, Open Labour has seen several activists and members enter Parliament over the years, including former treasurer Alex Sobel.

However, as Labour enters into a new leadership contest, the group is set to ballot members on merging with Mainstream – having partnered with the new Burnham-aligned organisation in September last year.

In a statement, Open Labour said: “Mainstream has made significant progress in building the organisation our political tradition needs. Under the brilliant leadership of Kerry Postlewhite, an Open Labour National Committee member, Mainstream has grown its membership, hosted meetings both in person and online, supported energetic local election and by-election campaigns, developed its political ideas and spearheaded an NEC campaign which has secured an extraordinary number of nominations. We believe there is something special being built.

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“Labour is now entering a defining leadership election. The decisions made over the coming weeks and months could shape the future of our party, our government and our country for a generation.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help build a Labour Party we recognise, one which reflects our values, restores hope and is capable of delivering the new economic and political settlement our country urgently needs. That will require bold action, political leadership and an organisation capable of turning our ideas into influence.

“Following a decision of the Open Labour National Committee, the NC has unanimously agreed to recommend that Open Labour formally merges with Mainstream.

“Over the past decade, Open Labour has advocated for a more open, democratic and liberating culture within the Labour Party, one capable of changing Britain for the better. Often, we have done so alone, but we have achieved an enormous amount and built a political tradition of which we can all be proud.

“This proposal is about carrying those values, that tradition and our members into a stronger organisation, ready to meet this new era of Labour politics with positivity, fervour and passion.”

Members of Open Labour will be balloted on the proposal, with a special meeting taking place online on August 8.

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