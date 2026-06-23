Timetable for leadership contest confirmed by NEC

The timetable for a contest to replace Keir Starmer as Labour leader has been decided by the party’s NEC.

According to PoliticsHome, the NEC’s officers group met yesterday to work out the full timetable for replacing Starmer as leader.

Members of the Parliamentary Labour Party will have the chance to nominate any of their fellow Labour MPs from July 9 to July 15, with a hustings taking place on July 13.

Affiliated organisations, including trade unions, will have between 6pm on July 15 and 6pm on July 16 to make their nominations.

A special conference confirming the result is expected on Friday, July 17. If Burnham is the only candidate in the contest, as is widely anticipated, he is expected to become Prime Minister the same day.

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Any candidate would have to get at least 20% (81 MPs) to move forward.

Affiliated unions and socialist societies will then have just one day – from 1800 on 15th July to 1800 on 16th July to nominate. However, with this small window, it is not expected that CLPs will have the chance to meet and nominate a candidate.

The final result will then be announced at a special conference to be held on 17th of July.

This plan will be need to be agreed by the full NEC on Thursday.

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