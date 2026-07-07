BREAKING: Labour NEC decide not to run a candidate in Clacton

Labour’s NEC have voted not to run a candidate in Clacton following Nigel Farage’s controversial decision to resign to trigger a by-election which he will then stand in.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Nigel Farage is engulfed in a sleaze scandal and he’s desperately trying to change the subject. It’s pathetic, and the Labour Party is not going to indulge it. Labour’s ruling body, the National Executive Committee, has decided not to stand a candidate in this circus.

Instead, Labour will remain focused on delivering for working people and holding Reform to account.

Farage should let the parliamentary investigation into his finances run its course and face the consequences.”

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