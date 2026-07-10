Labour MPs and activists welcome Burnham apology for party’s initial response to Gaza conflict

Labour MPs and party activists have welcomed an apology from Andy Burnham for Labour’s initial response to Israel’s military action in Gaza.

In a video on social media, Burnham said that the party “didn’t get it right” in responding to Israel’s attacks, with the party initially reluctant to call for a ceasefire.

Keir Starmer also received criticism for an LBC interview in the early days of the conflict in which he was seen to suggest that it would be appropriate for Israel to cut off power and water supply to Gaza. A party spokesman clarified several days later that Starmer had meant that Israel had a general right to self-defence -but the delay to this clarification has also formed part of the criticism of Starmer’s approach.

Labour’s initial response to the treatment of Gaza caused huge hurt. We got it wrong and I am sorry for that. pic.twitter.com/MtQxhp71J3 — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) July 9, 2026



Burnham said: “I know many people at the start of Israel’s military action in Gaza, my party didn’t get it right – and I am sorry about that.

“The response has too often not been good enough. We need to do better.”

While acknowledging that Starmer’s government had taken some important steps, including recognising the Palestinian state, placing sanctions on Israeli ministers and restrictions on arms licences, Burnham said: “Let’s be honest, the UK was too slow to call for a ceasefire and we must do more to strengthen our approach.”

He acknowledged that war crimes may have been committed in the destruction of Gaza, and called for further sanctions and a ban on trade with illegal settlements in the West Bank.

In his video, Burnham also condemned the initial attack by Hamas on October 7 and denounced the rise in antisemitism across the UK.

Become a friend of LabourList and join our community. Our friends support our vital non-factional work and get access to exclusive content and events.

MPs and party activists welcomed the apology, with former health secretary Wes Streeting – who said he raised concerns about Gaza while in government, describing the apology as “extremely welcome”.

Several Labour MPs retweeted the video on social media, with Norwich South MP, Clive Lewis, calling it “an important and much-needed first step”, while MP for Ealing Central and Acton, Rupa Huq, said: “High time this is acknowledged and glad something will be done about it.”

Polling has suggested that as many as two-thirds of Labour voters who have since switched to the Green Party have done so at least in part because of the party’s position on Gaza.

Responding to the video, the Labour Muslim Network said Burnham’s stance was a “huge and important intervention”.

However, the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign has called for “decisive action” following his video, including recognition of “the reality of Israel’s genocide”, alongside comprehensive actions and an arms embargo.

Burnham is all but certain to become the next Labour leader and Prime Minister after receiving endorsements from almost 80 percent of the Parliamentary Labour Party on the first day of the nomination process. The number of Burnham backers means it is mathematically impossible for any other member of the PLP to receive the 81 nominations to challenge Burnham and join him on any leadership ballot.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on TikTok, Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook. You can also write to our editor to share your thoughts on our stories and share your own. The best letters are published every Sunday.