Bev Craig wins Greater Manchester mayoralty in landslide over Reform UK

Labour’s Bev Craig has been elected as the new mayor of Greater Manchester by a comfortable margin over Reform UK.

Craig defeated Reform’s Sian Astley by almost two to one in the second round, securing 66.3% to Reform’s 33.7%.

Craig also led by 26 points in the first round of voting with 47%, ahead of Reform on 21%, the Greens on 12% and the Conservatives on eight percent.

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The by-election, the first of its kind for a metro mayoral post, was triggered after former mayor Andy Burnham ran to become MP for Makerfield – and went on to become Prime Minister.

Following her election, Craig said: “I am honoured, I am humbled, and I stand ready to serve the three million people that live across this fantastic city region.” She added “I never believed as a girl growing up on a council estate that one day I would have a chance to stand for the place that I love.”

Turnout for the election was the lowest in the history of the Greater Manchester mayoralty, at just 25.14 percent.

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