‘Could delivery of the Cancer Plan become the proof point of the Burnham government?’

If the new Burnham government is committed to ‘fixing the big things’, cancer care will be a powerful litmus test for their ambitions.

Few issues reveal more about the state of our health system than the experience of people living with cancer. Today, almost 2 million people with cancer across the UK are struggling with the day-to-day impact of their diagnosis, with support too often out of reach. Cancer care is a barometer of how well the health system is serving patients. Progress here will be new Health and Social Care Secretary Yvette Cooper’s bellwether, as getting it right for cancer will be one of the strongest signals yet that the NHS can – and will – be fit for the future.

We have a plan to get us there. Earlier this year, the government published a new National Cancer Plan for England, with bold ambitions to improve the lives of people affected by cancer across the country and transform cancer care over the next decade. It is a powerful part of this Labour government’s legacy – showing just what can be achieved when there is political will and a commitment to partnership.

READ MORE: ‘Goodbye Cinderella? It’s time to fix social care’

Encouragingly, Cooper’s first statement as Health and Social Care Secretary reminded us of her record in this space. She looked back to her work on the first ever NHS Cancer Plan 27 years ago. It was a landmark moment for people living with cancer. The first time any government had attempted to draw up a comprehensive national programme of action, investment and reform to tackle the disease. But more important than the plan itself, it signalled an era of sustained commitment to delivering improved outcomes for people living with cancer. As a result, we saw major transformations in cancer care, alongside initial improvements in cancer survival.

Yvette Cooper returns to the department at another pivotal moment for cancer care. Things have inevitably changed over the last 27 years, with 3.5 million people in the UK living with cancer right now. This will be an estimated 5.4 million in less than 20 years’ time. Over 70% of people with cancer now are also living with another long-term condition. For too many of these people the system is fragmented, with support difficult to navigate and services not working together in the way that people need. Those who face the greatest barriers continue to experience the poorest outcomes and we know that how quickly someone is diagnosed, the care they receive, and their chances of recovery can be affected by where they live, what they earn, where they work, how they communicate or the colour of their skin.

If Labour is serious about delivering on its promise of fairness, cancer must be at the heart of their agenda. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redesign care around people’s lives, bringing support closer to home, ensuring those with the greatest needs have the right support.

Become a friend of LabourList and join our community. Our friends support our vital non-factional work and get access to exclusive content and events.

The principles of Manchesterism offer a blueprint. By integrating care around communities, we can build a health system that improves outcomes and tackles the wider inequalities that continue to hold back our wider health system. Delivering on the promise of fair cancer care would help restore confidence and demonstrate what can be achieved when public services pull together to meet people’s needs.

Those of us who’ve been in the cancer community over the last 27 years know that ambition can wither and progress will stall without dedicated political attention. Cooper has now inherited the difficult job of providing sustained leadership to turn a plan into action. The real test of the National Cancer Plan is not just what it says, but whether this government provides the leadership to make it happen.

Making progress on the Plan’s commitments this year will be a visible signal to the millions affected by cancer that the health system can work for them and that this government can deliver.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on TikTok, Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook. You can also write to our editor to share your thoughts on our stories and share your own. The best letters are published every Sunday.