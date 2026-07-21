Round up of Burnham’s ministerial appointments

The following have been appointed to serve in Andy Burnham’s government:

HM Treasury

Rt Hon James Murray MP, Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Paymaster General

Rt Hon Lucy Rigby KC MP, Minister of State in HM Treasury (Economic Secretary to the Treasury)

Business, Innovation, Science and Trade

Kate Dearden MP, Minister of State in the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade

Chris McDonald MP, Minister of State in the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade

Cabinet Office

Rt Hon Dan Jarvis MBE MP, Minister of State (Security Minister) jointly in the Home Office and the Cabinet Office*

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Rt Hon Ian Murray MP, Minister of State in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Energy Security and Net Zero

Michael Shanks MP will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

Katie White OBE MP, Minister of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Emma Hardy MP, Minister of State in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Defence

Luke Pollard MP will remain as Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence

Lord Coaker will remain as Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence

Education

Georgia Gould OBE MP will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Education

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

Stephen Doughty MP will remain as Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

Kirsty McNeill MP, Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

READ MORE: As it happened: Prime Minister Andy Burnham appoints his Cabinet

Health and Social Care

Rt Hon Dame Diana Johnson DBE MP, Minister of State in the Department of Health and Social Care

Karin Smyth MP will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Health and Social Care

Home Office

Rt Hon Dan Jarvis MBE MP, Minister of State (Security Minister) jointly in the Home Office and the Cabinet Office*

Sarah Jones MP will remain as Minister of State in the Home Office

Rt Hon Anna Turley MP, Minister of State in the Home Office

Rt Hon Lord Hanson of Flint will remain as Minister of State in the Home Office

Housing, Communities and Local Government

Florence Eshalomi MP, Minister of State in the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government

Justice

Catherine McKinnell MP, Minister of State in the Ministry of Justice

Sarah Sackman KC MP will remain as Minister of State in the Ministry of Justice

Andy Slaughter MP, Solicitor General

Baroness Smith of Cluny KC will remain as HM Advocate General for Scotland

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Transport

Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill CBE will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Transport

Work and Pensions

Andrew Western MP, Minister of State in the Department for Work and Pensions

Baroness Sherlock OBE will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Work and Pensions

Rt Hon Sir Stephen Timms MP will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Work and Pensions

Rt Hon Baroness Smith of Malvern will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Work and Pensions and the Department for Education

Whips

Emma Foody MP, Vice Chamberlain of HM Household (Government Whip)

Gen Kitchen MP will remain as Comptroller of HM Household (Government Whip)

Rt Hon Sir Mark Tami MP will remain as Treasurer of His Majesty’s Household (Deputy Chief Whip)

Rt Hon Lord Kennedy of Southwark will remain as Captain of the Honourable Corps of Gentleman at Arms (Lords Chief Whip)

*Working across departments.

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