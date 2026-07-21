Round up of Burnham’s ministerial appointments

The following have been appointed to serve in Andy Burnham’s government:
HM Treasury
Rt Hon James Murray MP, Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Paymaster General
Rt Hon Lucy Rigby KC MP, Minister of State in HM Treasury (Economic Secretary to the Treasury)
Business, Innovation, Science and Trade
Kate Dearden MP, Minister of State in the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade
Chris McDonald MP, Minister of State in the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade
Cabinet Office
Rt Hon Dan Jarvis MBE MP, Minister of State (Security Minister) jointly in the Home Office and the Cabinet Office*
Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Rt Hon Ian Murray MP, Minister of State in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Energy Security and Net Zero
Michael Shanks MP will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
Katie White OBE MP, Minister of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Emma Hardy MP, Minister of State in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Defence
Luke Pollard MP will remain as Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence
Lord Coaker will remain as Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence
Education
Georgia Gould OBE MP will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Education
Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
Stephen Doughty MP will remain as Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
Kirsty McNeill MP, Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
READ MORE: As it happened: Prime Minister Andy Burnham appoints his Cabinet
Health and Social Care
Rt Hon Dame Diana Johnson DBE MP, Minister of State in the Department of Health and Social Care
Karin Smyth MP will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Health and Social Care
Home Office
Rt Hon Dan Jarvis MBE MP, Minister of State (Security Minister) jointly in the Home Office and the Cabinet Office*
Sarah Jones MP will remain as Minister of State in the Home Office
Rt Hon Anna Turley MP, Minister of State in the Home Office
Rt Hon Lord Hanson of Flint will remain as Minister of State in the Home Office
Housing, Communities and Local Government
Florence Eshalomi MP, Minister of State in the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government
Justice
Catherine McKinnell MP, Minister of State in the Ministry of Justice
Sarah Sackman KC MP will remain as Minister of State in the Ministry of Justice
Andy Slaughter MP, Solicitor General
Baroness Smith of Cluny KC will remain as HM Advocate General for Scotland
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Transport
Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill CBE will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Transport
Work and Pensions
Andrew Western MP, Minister of State in the Department for Work and Pensions
Baroness Sherlock OBE will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Work and Pensions
Rt Hon Sir Stephen Timms MP will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Work and Pensions
Rt Hon Baroness Smith of Malvern will remain as Minister of State in the Department for Work and Pensions and the Department for Education
Whips
Emma Foody MP, Vice Chamberlain of HM Household (Government Whip)
Gen Kitchen MP will remain as Comptroller of HM Household (Government Whip)
Rt Hon Sir Mark Tami MP will remain as Treasurer of His Majesty’s Household (Deputy Chief Whip)
Rt Hon Lord Kennedy of Southwark will remain as Captain of the Honourable Corps of Gentleman at Arms (Lords Chief Whip)
*Working across departments.
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