The publication of the Ockenden and Amos reviews should force Labour to confront this uncomfortable question.

When it comes to maternity care, why do we keep learning the same lessons?

Time and again, independent reviews into maternity services have exposed familiar failings: women not being listened to, weak leadership, poor governance, persistent inequalities and organisations that struggle to learn when things go wrong. The names of the reports change, but many of the conclusions do not.

Britain no longer has a knowledge problem when it comes to maternity safety. It has an implementation problem.

The real challenge is no longer writing better recommendations. It is building institutions that refuse to forget them.

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That changes the question Labour should now be asking. It is no longer, “What more do we need to know?” It is, “Why do we struggle to turn what we already know into lasting change?”

Independent reviews are important. They give families a voice, expose institutional failure and shine a light on uncomfortable truths. But they should never become an endless cycle of diagnosis. Their purpose is to drive improvement.

Too often, however, implementation is where momentum is lost.

Recommendations are welcomed. Action plans are produced. Then attention moves elsewhere. Leadership changes, priorities shift and, over time, momentum fades until another tragedy reminds us that we never fully embedded the last set of recommendations.

That is not a failure of evidence, It is a failure of implementation.

For Labour, this should matter.

Our movement has always believed in the power of public services to change lives. But the next chapter of public service reform cannot simply be about new announcements or further reviews. It has to be about embedding change.

The Ockenden and Amos reviews should therefore prompt Labour to think differently about how recommendations are translated into practice, not just within maternity services, but across government.

The first lesson is that implementation needs ownership.

One of the recurring themes running through major reviews is that responsibility becomes fragmented. Recommendations are accepted nationally, delegated regionally, interpreted locally and, over time, ownership becomes less clear. When implementation becomes everyone’s responsibility, it quickly becomes no one’s responsibility.

Labour should expect NHS organisations to show how national recommendations are being embedded through their existing leadership and governance arrangements. Too often, recommendations are treated as time-limited improvement projects. They should instead become part of the way organisations lead, govern and hold themselves accountable, until the changes are fully embedded and making a real difference.

The second lesson is that implementation needs democratic accountability.

For too long, improving maternity safety has been viewed primarily through the lens of NHS performance. Ockenden and Amos remind us that leadership, partnership and accountability extend well beyond hospital walls.

This is where local government has a vital role to play.

Health and Wellbeing Boards bring together councils, the NHS and wider partners to provide strategic leadership across local systems. Health Overview and Scrutiny Committees provide democratic challenge and can help ensure recommendations do not disappear once the headlines fade.

Their role is not to duplicate regulators. It is to ask different questions.

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Are recommendations being embedded locally? How are women and families shaping improvements? What evidence is there that organisational culture is changing? How are inequalities being reduced?

When I chaired the Southwark Maternity Commission, we recognised that councils have a unique role in bringing partners together, listening to communities and holding the system to account. The Ockenden and Amos reviews reinforce why local government cannot afford to stand on the sidelines.

There is a broader lesson here. Implementation is not simply an administrative exercise. It is a question of social justice.

When recommendations are not delivered, it is often those with the least power who continue to bear the consequences. Families spend years fighting to be heard, inequalities persist and trust in public institutions is weakened.

Implementation is therefore about fairness. It is about ensuring that the voices which shaped these reviews genuinely lead to change.

The Ockenden and Amos reviews should prompt more than another debate about maternity services. They should prompt a wider conversation about how Labour governs.

Because the real measure of government is not whether it understands what has gone wrong. It is whether it has the discipline, accountability and determination to ensure the same failures are not repeated.

We already know what safer maternity care looks like.

Labour has always believed in improving public services. The next challenge is proving that government can learn, not simply commission another review.

Because families will not judge us by the recommendations we accept. They will judge us by whether we deliver them.

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