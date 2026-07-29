Four unions announce boycott of Labour women’s conference over trans exclusion

Four major Labour-affiliated unions are set to boycott the party’s women’s conference over the exclusion of trans women.

ASLEF, the Musicians’ Union, USDAW and the country’s largest trade union Unison have said they will not send delegations to the conference in September over a decision to block trans women from proceedings.

While trans women will be allowed at fringe events at the conference, they will not be permitted to participate in debates on the conference floor or vote to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling on the definition of ‘woman’.

However, four of the party’s 11 affiliated trade unions have expressed anger at the decision and have announced they will not attend the conference in protest.

A spokesperson for Unison, one of Labour’s largest union donors, said: “The union’s decided against sending a delegation to Labour women’s conference this year. This is because the party’s restrictions on access run counter to Unison’s policy on trans equality.”

The decision does not affect union attendance at Labour’s national conference, which also takes place in September in Liverpool.

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A spokesperson for Labour for Trans Rights said they remain “extremely disappointed” by the party’s decision to exclude trans women from the conference.

“For decades, trans women members have had a home in Labour’s structures, and it’s not acceptable that they’re being so blatantly excluded.

“The trade union movement – including the Labour-affiliated unions – have been incredible allies to the trans community. We hope that they’ll continue to use their influence in the Party to shift the new government towards a far more inclusive position.

“Labour has lost the trust of the LGBT+ community, and with a new government we have an enormous opportunity to rebuild our reputation as the party of equality.”

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A spokesperson for Labour Women’s Declaration criticised the boycott and said: “The decision by some unions not to attend is a disappointing and petulant act of performative politics, demonstrating how out of touch some union leaders are with the women members they are elected to represent.

“The Labour Party is following the law as set out in the Equality Act 2010 in relation to positive actions for women, including women’s conference. In keeping with the Labour Party’s longstanding commitment to democratic and comradely debate, we look forward to engaging in respectful discussion of all policies and issues that matter to women.

“Minister Bridget Phillipson’s recently stated priorities for action – VAWG, equal pay and child poverty – accurately demonstrate the seriousness of the challenges facing women today. We hope union leaders will reconsider their decision and engage in the constructive dialogue that their members have every right to expect from their representatives.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Labour is committed to advancing women in politics and to providing opportunities for all members to network, debate and contribute.

“Labour’s women’s conference reflects our commitment to addressing the underrepresentation of women in the party, inclusion for all, and compliance with the law.”