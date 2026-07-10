‘While leaders change, Labour endures’

Yesterday confirmed what we have all known for several weeks. After almost 80 percent of Labour MPs nominated him in a single day to be party leader, Andy Burnham will become the next Prime Minister. It is a mathematical certainty.

Such was the scale of enthusiasm behind Burnham’s bid for the top job that MPs were seen queuing outside the PLP office to sign the nomination forms. There is a mood of optimism in the party again; that a fresh start with a new leader could revitalise the party’s chances in the polls, at the ballot box, and on the doorstep.

But it has to be acknowledged that some are less than enthused about Burnham’s imminent leadership, with some MPs telling me they won’t be signing out of principle. That’s not to mention party members who I’ve seen on social media claiming to be tearing up their membership cards or threatening never to vote Labour again in protest at Burnham’s “coup”.

The emotion is understandable. Nobody wanted to find ourselves in the circumstance of the party’s first Prime Minister in 14 years having to stand down before they wanted to. But the idea that dark forces within the PLP have stolen Starmer’s leadership from him doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.

Starmer isn’t leaving office because of some conspiracy. He resigned because, after months of setbacks and scandal, the political facts were impossible to ignore. The local elections were an alarm that couldn’t be dismissed, while poll after poll pointed toward electoral annihilation. We were, and still are, facing down the genuine prospect of handing government to Nigel Farage.

Starmer deserves credit for recognising that reality. However painful that must have been personally, he put the party’s prospects ahead of his own position. That’s real leadership, not weakness.

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It’s also understandable that no serious challenger to Burnham has emerged to trigger a wider contest, one that would have crucially had a vote of the membership. Our own polling has shown repeatedly that Burnham was the only prospective candidate with overwhelming support among the membership. Healthy debate is, of course, part of any democratic party – but after months of drift, Labour also owes the country stability, not a summer of internal warfare.

Labour has always been bigger than one leader. Members stayed through the Blair years despite profound disagreements over Iraq. Others remained during Corbyn’s leadership even when they feared the party was heading in the wrong direction. Many disagreed with Starmer but still recognised Labour’s mission extends beyond one individual in the leader’s office.

People are entitled to feel disappointed or that they lack a say in events. They’re entitled to feel sad at the impending loss of the Prime Minister they backed. But abandoning the party altogether risks producing precisely the outcome we all fear the most – a Reform government.

So as the conversation moves from survival to possibility, members have a choice: stand on the sidelines nursing old grievances, or shape what comes next. If our movement is bigger than any one leader, this is the moment to prove it.

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