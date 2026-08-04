LGA Labour to hold by-election for group leader

The Labour Group of the Local Government Association is holding a by-election for a new group leader, after Bev Craig was elected as Greater Manchester Mayor.

Craig was elected by an almost two-to-one margin over Reform UK in the second round of the mayoral by-election last week.

Her election prompts a by-election to replace her as leader of the LGA Labour Group, with nominations already open for the role.

Nominations will close on Friday (August 7) at 12pm, with ballot papers distributed to local Labour group leaders from Tuesday, August 11. Voting will be open until August 25 at 12pm, with a result to be emailed to all Labour councillors by August 28.

Those seeking to stand will require the nomination of Labour groups representing 15 percent of the total weighted vote – with nominations from at least five different regions or nations. Candidates are only eligible if they are voting members of the LGA General Assembly.

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In a statement, LGA Labour thanked Bev Craig for her time as leader and said: “Bev has represented Labour local government at the highest level with passion, skill, and unwavering determination. As group leader, Bev has worked with ministers across government to ensure the voice of Labour in local government is heard nationally and has been pivotal to building the genuine partnership between councils and this Labour government.

“Her commitment to championing our councils, councillors, and communities across every region has set a powerful benchmark for us all. We want to thank Bev for everything she has done for our group and we look forward to continuing to work with Bev in her role as Mayor. Greater Manchester is in fantastic hands, and we know she will continue to put Labour values into action and deliver transformative change for local people.”

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