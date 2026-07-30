Diane Abbott and Joani Reid have Labour whip restored

Diane Abbott and Joani Reid have both had the Labour whip restored and have been readmitted as Labour MPs.

Abbott, MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington and Mother of the House, was suspended for a second time last summer after saying she did not regret comments made about racism that led to her initial suspension in 2023.

Several Labour MPs and activists had called for her suspension to be lifted following Andy Burnham’s election as Labour leader.

On having the whip restored, Abbott apologised for any hurt caused for a tweet in which he “inadvertently” referred to the Israeli Defence Force as the ‘Jewish Defence Force’.

“I have been and remain a life-long anti-racist and remain deeply committed to opposing racism in all its forms.

My Statement on readmission to the Labour Party pic.twitter.com/qDrXY7azgw — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) July 30, 2026

A LabourList poll, conducted by Survation, found that almost two-thirds (64 percent) of party members wanted to see Abbott readmitted to the party, with only 26 percent opposed.

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Joani Reid, MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven and part of the 2024 intake of Labour MPs, resigned the whip in March after her husband was arrested on suspicion of spying for China. Reid has not been accused of wrongdoing.

In a statement, Reid said that she is “excited to play a full part in supporting our new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, his governemnt, and in renewing Scottish Labour”.

A statement on my return to the PLP. pic.twitter.com/YyxwjngTAK — Joani Reid MP (@JoaniReid) July 30, 2026

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour party expects the highest standards from our elected representatives and party members. The party assesses any alleged breaches of such standards independently of the leadership and political interference.

“Following a process conducted under Labour Party rules and approved by the independent review board, Diane Abbott and Joani Reid have been readmitted to the Labour Party and have had the Labour whip restored in the House of Commons.

“Diane Abbott has also apologised following the independent process coming to an end. All Labour elected representatives must be mindful at all times of their platform and the responsibilities that come with that privilege.”

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