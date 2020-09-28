Labour left wins most backing as nominations close in NEC elections

Left candidates in the elections for Labour’s national executive committee have secured the strongest show of support from local parties, with all left slate candidates for member representative posts receiving at least 240 nominations each.

The deadline for Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs) to nominate candidates hoping to be elected to the 18 seats up for grabs on the NEC closed at midnight on Sunday, September 27th in the contest set to end in November.

Laura Pidcock received the most nominations of all contenders, with 333 CLPs backing the former MP. She belonged to the Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance slate backed by Momentum, which did best in the nomination stage of the race.

But the candidate who secured the second highest number of nominations in the race, with 301 CLPs, was former NEC member Ann Black. She was endorsed by soft-left group Open Labour. Its other candidate, Jermain Jackman, was backed by 131 CLPs.

Of local party rep hopefuls on the slate promoted by Labour to Win, a group strongly supportive of Keir Starmer, current NEC member Johanna Baxter secured the most of any on the slate, with 223 CLP nominations.

Labour First’s Luke Akehurst has tweeted that this represents the first time “since at least 2006” all candidates on the “moderate” slate have won over 100 nominations, and said the left “always gets more nominations… as they control an array of small CLPs”.

Of all Labour members who put themselves forward for CLP rep, nine received the backing of 200 local parties or more. Of those, the CLGA supported six candidates, Labour to Win backed two and soft-left group Open Labour one.

A Campaign for Labour Party Democracy spokesperson described the results as “very good” and said the nominations show “there is mainstream support amongst Labour members for defending a socialist policy agenda and democratic rights for members”.

The three candidates on the Tribune group of MPs slate were competitive, but Theresa Griffin and Paula Sherriff gained many more nominations than Liz McInnes. This was likely due to Labour to Win lending its support to Griffin and Sherriff but not McInnes.

The Labour left has had an impressive showing, yet the CLGA candidates cannot sweep the board in the final vote as they have done in past NEC elections because the voting system changed this year from first-past-the-post (FPTP) to single transferable vote (STV).

The switch to STV led the main two factional slates to be reduced from nine candidates – enough to fill all available local party rep posts – to just six. STV requires factions to maximise first-preference votes for their favoured candidates.

Just two candidates seeking to become NEC youth representative secured places on the ballot. Left-wing incumbent Lara McNeill did best, picking up two big affiliated unions – Unite and GMB – and slightly more young member nominations.

Youth rep candidate Kira Lewis, McNeill’s sole opponent, won the support of large affiliated union UNISON, as well as Community, Usdaw and a number of socialist societies including the Jewish Labour Movement.

The newly created role of disabled rep saw 11 members secure places on the final ballot. Ellen Morrison gained most support with the backing of 206 CLPs, and George Lindars-Hammond followed with nominations from 64.

Both the youth and disabled reps are elected via an electoral college: youth rep is 50% OMOV of young members and 50% affiliated trade unions; disabled rep is 50% OMOV of self-identified disabled members and 50% affiliated unions.

In the NEC Welsh rep race, incumbent Mick Antoniw won the backing of 19 Welsh CLPs and received more affiliate support than former First Minister Carwyn Jones who placed second. The post is elected by an OMOV ballot of Welsh party and affiliate members.

Both the incumbents for the two local government positions on the ruling body secured the most support in their contest, with soft-left councillor Alice Perry and LGA Labour leader Nick Forbes each being backed by 71 Labour groups.

Incumbent Diana Holland was by far the most successful candidate in the treasurer contest. The assistant general secretary of Unite, who has held the Labour NEC post for the past ten years, received 242 nominations.

Ballots dispatch begins from October 19th, with voting closing on November 12th at noon. The result will be announced on November 13th. LabourList has put together a complete guide to the Labour NEC elections work.

Below is the full list of candidates who have secured a place on the final ballot for each role.

CLP representative:

AKEHURST Luke

AMIN Bodrul

ANDERSON Dave

BAXTER Johanna

BAYANU Ekua

BEVERLEY Alex

BLACK Ann

BLAKEMORE Matthew

BOLTON Gemma

DAR Yasmine

DENT Fiona

FLINTOFF Crispin

FOY Katherine

GRIFFIN Theresa

HENDERSON Ann

IQBAL Qamer Chaudhry

JACKMAN Jermain

JAMA Nadia

JOHNSTON Mick

JOSAN Gurinder Singh

MAGGS Steve

MAPLE Vince

MCDONALD Mark

MCINNES Liz

MITCHELL Cameron

NOORI Zahida Abbas

PATIL Neeraj

PAUL Terry

PAYNE Michael

PIDCOCK Laura

PRICE Alec

RAHMAN Mish

REID Julie

SHERRIFF Paula

SHUTTLEWORTH Stephanie

SILVERMAN Roger

TATLER Shama

TAYLOR-SPEDDING Carol

VAUGHAN Julian

WHEATLEY Joseph

WISEMAN John

WOOLEY Iram

Local government representative:

BIRD Jo

FORBES Nick

PERRY Alice

WHITE Matt

Treasurer:

BRADNEY Dave

CHAUDRY Jalal

COTTERILL Reg

GILES Esther

HOLLAND Diana

LO Vincent

MORRISON Nicola

REHAL Frances

Youth representative:

LEWIS Kira

MCNEILL Lara

Disabled members representative:

BAKER George

BIRD Geraldine

BROTHERS Emily

CRACKNELL Kelvin

FOWLER Kendrick

KHAN Shebul

LINDARS-HAMMOND George

MORRISON Ellen

OKOKON Liz

PEBERBY Mary

WATTS Kevin

Welsh representative:

ANTONIW Mick

JONES Carwyn