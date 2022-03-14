Open Labour releases candidate ballot results ahead of internal party elections

Open Labour has released the results of its ballots for endorsing candidates in the upcoming internal Labour elections that will see new representatives chosen for the party’s ruling body, policy forum and students committee.

The soft left group decided at the start of the month to back several candidates who stood for endorsement unopposed – including Ben McGowan, who became Open Labour’s choice for chair of the new Labour Students organisation.

After a ballot of Open Labour members, the group is now endorsing incumbent Ann Black and 2020 candidate Katherine Foy as local party reps for Labour’s national executive committee (NEC), the critically important ruling body.

Open Labour’s membership also voted to support Jermain Jackman for the Black, Asian and minority ethnic place on the NEC. Jackman failed to secure the same spot in a 2020 by-election and missed out on a local party rep place later that year.

Jackman will be up against Carol Sewell, the current BAME rep who is backed by pro-Starmer group Labour to Win, and Ankunda Matsiko, another challenger who is a Nottingham councillor supported by Momentum.

The group is backing seven candidates across the country for Labour’s national policy forum (NPF) and a further seven for the new Labour Students committee. It has also agreed a position paper setting out its post-Brexit, post-Covid vision.

Open Labour chair Tessa Milligan said: “Our candidates – chosen democratically by our members – represent wide-ranging views from across the party, united around Open Labour values of democracy, accountability and liberation.”

Ann Black said: “I’m honoured to be endorsed by Open Labour once again. Open Labour’s support was invaluable last time and I look forward to the campaign, in which I will be standing on a platform of transparency, accountability and democracy.”

Katherine Foy said: “I’m proud to have won Open Labour’s endorsement in an all-member ballot. Open Labour’s priorities of supporting equality and democracy, a more open and less factional internal culture are aligned to my own goals in seeking election to the NEC.”

Lauren Davison, backed by Open Labour for the West Midlands role on the NPF, said: “I’m running on a platform of Open Labour values – pluralism and inclusivity. I want to work with members across the party to make policy, ensure their voices are heard and represent the areas Labour desperately needs to win back if it is to form a government.”

Ben McGowan, standing for Labour Students chair, said: “Together we’re building an inspiring vision for Labour Students, rooted in a commitment to giving life back to our student movement. I know once students meet, socialise and organise, we have far more in common”.

The most high-profile of the 2022 internal contests within Labour will be the NEC elections for nine local party reps, in which three incumbents from the pro-leadership wing and three incumbents from the Labour left are standing.

Local party nominations of candidates have already opened and the deadline for all nominations – plus conference delegates – is noon on June 17th. Candidate statements can be viewed by members on the Labour website.

Labour to Win was first to reveal its NEC slate. Its five endorsements include three incumbents – Luke Akehurst, Johanna Baxter and Gurinder Singh Josan – plus two new candidates – Abdi Duale and Jane Thomas.

Momentum has endorsed four NEC candidates this year, down from six: incumbents Mish Rahman, Gemma Bolton and Yasmine Dar, plus Jess Barnard, who is currently Young Labour chair.

Below is the full list of Open Labour endorsements.

National executive committee

CLP Section

Ann Black

Katherine Foy

BAME Section

Jermain Jackman

National policy forum

East Midlands

Nathan Oswin

Eastern Region

Alex Mayer

Bodrul Amin

London

Callum Anderson

South East

Jonathan Quin

West Midlands

Lauren Davison

Yorkshire and the Humber

John Grogan

Labour Students national committee

Chair

Ben McGowan

Disabilities Officer

Moya O’Rourke

Scotland

Solomon Cuthbertson

West Midlands

Lily Soaper

Yorkshire and the Humber

Eleanor Falshaw

Ordinary reps

Cai Parry

Jonathan Heywood