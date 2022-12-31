Keir Starmer has told the public in his New Year message that “2023 is a new chapter for Britain” and urged people to “look forward to that with hope”.

Below is the full text of Keir Starmer’s New Year message.

I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas. And on behalf of the Labour Party, I’d like to wish you a Happy New Year. This is always a unique time – a curious mix of reflections on what’s passed alongside renewed vows to make the future better for our families, our communities and our country.

2022 was the year when football finally came home, with the Lionesses’ triumph in the summer. And the year when, in September, we were united in grief for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. However, for millions of people across our country, it’s been another very tough year. And, looking further afield, a year when war returned to our continent.

This New Year, we must once again stand by the people of Ukraine, who have shown such bravery fighting for their liberty. And we must renew our vow to change our country for the better. 2023 is a new chapter for Britain – with a new King to be crowned in May. We must look forward to that with hope.

But for hope to flourish, Britain needs to change. The way working people are struggling this winter, the way our public services are on the brink, demands nothing less. So this year, my Labour Party will set out the case for change; the case for a new Britain; the case for hope.

A country where we grow the economy for everyone, not just a privileged few. Where we tackle climate change and use it to create new jobs, new industries, new opportunities. Redesign our public service to unleash opportunity and provide security. And restore faith in politics as a force for good.

This last point is crucial. For Britain to become a fairer, greener, more dynamic country – we need a completely new way of doing politics. After everything we’ve been through together, that’s what Britain deserves. So wherever you are, however you are celebrating: Happy New Year. Let’s look forward with hope, together.