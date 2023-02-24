TSSA members vote to accept offers from train companies to end dispute

TSSA members have voted to accept offers from the train companies to end their dispute over pay, job security and conditions, with 80% of management grade and 60% of general grade members voting in favour.

The union announced today that the rail companies had offered a two-year pay deal that will see members receive a 5% increase or a minimum increase of £1,750 (whichever is greater) in 2022/23 and a further 4% increase next year.

TSSA said the offers also includes commitments on job security and to a full consultation over any possible changes to terms and conditions. The union confirmed that it will formally accept the offers from the train companies and withdraw ballots for further industrial action.

A TSSA spokesperson said: “This is a clear decision from our members which will end our long-running dispute – something which could have happened months ago had it not been for government intransigence.

“The incredible resolve we have seen from our members has resulted in a significantly improved pay deal over two years, commitments for no compulsory redundancies, improved opportunities for redeployment, as well as full consultation over proposed reforms to ticket offices and any changes to terms and conditions.

“Thanks to the great commitment of our members across the train companies, they have collectively won a better future and can be rightly proud of their actions in this historic dispute.

“We will continue to hold the train companies and the government to account as we go forward, because Britain needs a fully functioning rail network at the heart of our green industrial future and as a means of rebuilding our economy in the wake of the Covid pandemic.”

TSSA said an online ballot of more than 3,000 members in the rail industry, which closed at midday today, had seen an “overwhelming majority” of 80% of management grade and 60% of general grade members vote to accept the offers.

The train companies involved in the new offer include Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, London North Eastern Railway, Northern Trains Limited, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Trains.

TSSA members voted overwhelmingly to accept an offer from Network Rail in December to end their dispute, with 85% of members voting yes on a 70% turnout. Members backed an offer worth a minimum 9% pay rise, in addition to other financial rewards, job security to 2025 and guarantees on terms and conditions.

Fellow rail union the RMT rejected the latest pay offers from Network Rail and train operators earlier this month. General secretary Mick Lynch said: “We have carried out an in-depth consultation of our 40,000 members and the message we have received loud and clear is to reject these dreadful offers.

“Our members cannot accept the ripping up of their terms and conditions or to have safety standards on the railway put into jeopardy under the guise of so-called modernisation.” Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the offers from industry were the “best and final”.

TSSA members working at several train-operating companies – including CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway and Great Western Railway – took part in several days of industrial action in December.

The strikes followed widespread action across the UK’s rail network last summer. Approximately one in five trains across half of the rail network were thought to have been running on July 27th after members of the RMT and TSSA went on strike.