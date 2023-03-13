Tories ‘long wanted to undermine BBC’, Powell says after Lineker row resolved

Lucy Powell has declared that the government has “long wanted to undermine the BBC” after the broadcaster announced it had resolved its dispute with presenter Gary Lineker over his criticism of the Tories’ illegal migration bill.

Lineker was taken off air last week after he denounced the bill on Twitter as an “immeasurably cruel policy… in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s”. The BBC said he would remain off air “until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media”.

BBC director general Tim Davie announced this morning that Lineker would return to his presenting role on Match of the Day this weekend and confirmed that an independent review would be conducted of the broadcaster’s social media guidance.

Reacting to the announcement, the Shadow Culture Secretary said: “This is welcome, and we will all be pleased to see Gary Lineker and football coverage back on the BBC this weekend. A review of the BBC’s social media guidelines is clearly needed.

“But much bigger questions remain about the impartiality and independence of the BBC from government pressures. The Tory government have long wanted to undermine the BBC. They appointed a BBC chair now subject to investigation over his personal links to the Conservative Party.

“The ongoing uncertainties around the future of the BBC are keeping it over a barrel and making it susceptible to political campaigns orchestrated by ministers, MPs and the right-wing press.

“As well as a review of the BBC’s social media guidelines, this saga should prompt the government to examine how it protects and promotes a truly independent and impartial BBC.”

BBC chairman Richard Sharp – a Tory donor and former adviser to Boris Johnson during his time as London mayor and Rishi Sunak as Chancellor – has faced calls to resign amid the row.

An inquiry into Sharp’s appointment to the role of chairman is currently underway, led by Adam Heppinstall KC, examining why Sharp failed to properly disclose details of his role in the facilitation of an £800,000 loan guarantee for Johnson during his time as Prime Minister.

The digital, culture, media and sport committee concluded in a report in February that Sharp had made “significant errors of judgement” by failing to declare his role in the facilitation of the loan.

The report said the omissions denied MPs the opportunity to properly scrutinise Sharp’s suitability for the role of chairman when he appeared before the committee for a pre-appointment hearing in January 2021.

The committee’s report called on Sharp to “consider the impact his actions will have on the trust in him, the BBC and the public appointment process” and for the “government and all those involved to ensure future processes are not clouded by partial disclosure”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer argued this morning that Sharp’s position is “increasingly untenable”, adding: “Most people watching the complete mess of the last few days would say, how on earth is he still in position and Gary Lineker’s been taken off air?”

Davie said in his statement: “Impartiality is important to the BBC. It is also important to the public. The BBC has a commitment to impartiality in its charter and a commitment to freedom of expression.

“That is a difficult balancing act to get right where people are subject to different contracts and on air positions and with different audience and social media profiles.

“The BBC’s social media guidance is designed to help manage these sometimes difficult challenges, and I am aware there is a need to ensure that the guidance is up to this task. It should be clear, proportionate and appropriate.”

Lineker said he was “delighted that we have navigated a way through this”, tweeting: “I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost three decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world.”

He added: “A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away.”