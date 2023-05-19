Birmingham Labour must fix itself as Starmer has fixed our party

The Labour Party is a cause – a mission to change lives. The mission never ends. Labour is finally focused on winning for party & country; by putting country first, we put party first.

Politics, especially in local government can become sensationalised and the recent move by the party to instruct a Campaign Improvement Board to make sweeping changes to Birmingham Labour can only be seen as a good thing if you care for our residents, city, and the future of our party.

We know that it is only Labour that puts country before party, that it’s only Labour that has the answers to the Tory cost-of-living crisis and that only Labour can provide the leadership Birmingham needs. We know it, the people of Birmingham know it, and the Conservatives know it. Why else would so many Conservatives now hope for a Labour majority government at the next general election?

Birmingham Labour has stood up for residents

Birmingham Labour councillors have stood up for our residents when it mattered most. Labour councils are the first line of defense against this hard-line, extremist Conservative government plagued in hate & failing culture war politics.

Conservatives are economically illiterate at every level and rarely ‘play’ politics fair; Labour doesn’t ‘play’ politics because we recognise that for our residents that are struggling on so many issues due to brutal cuts to local government, destruction of our communities and degradation of public services that what we do is no game of chess, but everyday living.

That is why those of us who want to continue Labour’s success, show the public we relate to them and continue being the backbone of our communities should support all the recommendations of Labour’s Campaign Improvement Board (CIB) in Birmingham.

The status quo cannot remain

The status quo cannot remain. Yes, we’ve done excellent things as Labour councillors and as a Labour council, not least delivering The Commonwealth Games under budget and on time, being the first to open up warm banks across the country as the cost-of-living crisis made in No.10 hit our residents in the midst of a harsh winter, and working hard to clean up the dirty air of our city so that we can save lives.

Politics is never stable, and I never thought I would be where I am now, but as members of The Labour Party, as sign-ups of the mission to change lives; the party is bigger than us because the people that we serve and represent matter more than we do.

I care deeply about my party – I love it. I fought hard for the party I love when it was difficult to do so. Keir Starmer and his team at every level of our party have inspired the public, members and kept their eye on the prize: delivering Labour victories, a majority Labour government and securing Labour councils.

We have just taken the Chair of the Local Government Association. Labour is now the largest party in local government, which has not happened since 2014. We are securing by-election victories across Britain. It is obvious that the tide is with us. But poll leads now won’t secure us the West Midlands Mayoralty, a Labour majority government or deliver us a returned Labour majority council in Birmingham.

We must fix the malaise in Birmingham’s structures

Democracy, transparency, and unity – the key themes of the CIB report highlight a malaise at the core of our structures here in Birmingham. It could be harmful to our prospects if we don’t fix where we’ve went wrong.

Like Keir Starmer who owned the challenges of our party by taking responsibility and facing them head on, we need to do the same for our party and city. The majority of The Labour Party in Birmingham, across our region, our trade union colleagues and across the country recognise what must be done here in Birmingham and support the changes recommended by the CIB.

NEW: Labour's national executive committee is forcing the leader of Birmingham City Council to reapply for his job after a report accused the local authority of having a "dysfunctional climate" – concluding the "status quo is not an option": https://t.co/Ard9SbPomI — LabourList (@LabourList) May 17, 2023

The CIB report said that the status quo cannot continue so we must act. I fully endorse the CIB’s work, thank all of those who worked on it, alongside the West Midlands Regional Labour Party office and others across our party who were working with Birmingham Labour to make a better Birmingham.

The Conservatives say this is a decision made by a London-centric Labour Party, but that could not be further from the truth and the dogs can hear that whistle loud & clearly.

We must embrace change or be on the sidelines

The Labour Party will be interviewing candidates for five key roles in the Labour Group, including Leader, Deputy Leader and Chief Whip. These roles are crucial to ensuring we can secure victories and provide the political direction, leadership and ambition our city needs.

We need a Leader and Deputy Leader who will be outward-looking in personality and in campaigns and who will be campaigners-in-chief for the party. Leaders who will work with the party. We need a Chief Whip who will focus on ensuring we are united, cared for and represented as individuals.

The future is bright for our city and party – now. But there is a choice to be made, you can be part of the change, hit the Labour doorstep for the party & city we love and embrace the change that will secure a better Birmingham for our residents, or you can snipe from the side lines.

I traditionally come from the mainstream, moderate wing of The Labour Party and it’s where I remain, but I’ve worked across our Labour Group with all the politics of The Labour Party where we find common cause and ground.

I will continue to do so and I’m excited to work with whoever is appointed as the next Leader of Birmingham City Council. I will be fighting hard for the party I love.

Please: embrace the change. If you are on-board HMS change, you are on-board for a better Birmingham.