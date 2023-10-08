Labour conference 2023 policy tracker: What has been announced so far?

Labour has unveiled a string of new policy proposals to mark its party conference, as thousands of people flock to Liverpool for the annual event.

LabourList recently reported on the party’s finalised National Policy Forum process earlier this month, which set out the party’s current programme (summary here).

But the party continues to make new pledges and more are likely throughout conference and then in the run-up to the next election. Here’s what has been announced so far around conference:

ANTI-HARASSMENT DUTY: Deputy leader Angela Rayner said in her women’s conference speech employers will face a new duty to take reasonable steps to stop sexual harassment (Labour website)

DIVERSE CANDIDATES: Anneliese Dodds used her women’s conference speech to reveal parties will have to publish candidate diversity data (abour website)

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN: Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said police willl “relentlessly pursue” those who pose threat to women through a new perpetrator programme (Labour website)

AFFORDABLE HOUSING: Rayner pledged Labour would deliver the biggest boost to affordable housing for a generation, unlocking government grants to deliver new homes by making the Affordable Housing Programme more flexible. The party said it would stop developers “wriggling out” of responsibilities (Labour website)

NEW TOWNS: Labour reportedly wants to build new towns next to existing rail connnections, considering building between London, Oxford and Cambridge (the i).

GREENBELT REVIEW: Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has suggested Labour will review greenbelt building rules (Sunday Times)

£1.5bn TO CLEAR NHS BACKLOG: An estimated £1.5bn will be set aside to clear backlog through funding extra overtime and equipment, funded by scrapping non-dom status (Sunday Mirror/People).

NHS TECH CASH: A new £171m annual ‘Fit For The Future Fund’ will help replace outdated NHS equipment, helping cut waiting lists by equipment like CT and MRI scanners (Labour website).

TRAINING COLLEGES: A revamped apprenticeship levy would fund specialist training colleges that equip workers for local industries, particularly in renewables, nuclear, engineering, computing and modern toolmaking (The Observer).

MAINTENANCE GRANTS: Labour is “exploring” reviving maintenance grants for poorer students funded by higher interest rates on higher earners (The Telegraph)