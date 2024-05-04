Mayor election results: Live updates as Labour wins mayor landslides and West Mids announcement due

Counting continues in the local, mayor and police commissioner elections, with Labour hoping to consolidate Friday’s strong results in key parliamentary battlegrounds and new mayoralties with wins in the West Midlands, London, Greater Manchester and the West Yorkshire mayoral races.

We will bring you live updates below as results come in on Saturday, with a tight race expected in the West Midlands but Sadiq Khan looking set to hold the London mayoralty. Refresh this page for updates, and if you have anything to share on the campaign where you are email [email protected].

Labour has just comfortably held the Liverpool City Region and South Yorkshire mayor contests on Saturday morning.

Party leader Keir Starmer celebrated new Labour mayor of the East Midlands Claire Ward’s victory at a Saturday morning rally. He said election results “vindicate the work of the past few years changing the Labour party”, and showed voters “fed up” with Tory division, chaos and failure could “safely” vote for Labour’s positive plans.

Key election results and developments so far:

3:15pm: Brabin re-elected

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin has won with 275,430 votes over her Conservative opponent Arnold Craven, who claimed 82,757 votes.

Read our full piece on her re-election here.

West Yorkshire Mayoral Result: 🌹 Brabin (LAB): 50.4% (+7.3)

🌳 Craven (CON: 15.1% (-14.0)

🌍 Cooper (GRN): 12.2% (+3.0)

⚪️ Buxton (Yorks): 8.8% (-0.9)

🙋 Tilt (IND): 8.5% (New)

🔶 Golton (LDM) 5.0% (=) No RFM (-2.5) or EDem (-1.5) as previous. Labour HOLD.

Changes w/ 2021.… pic.twitter.com/C58UU7sHzi — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) May 4, 2024

3:11pm: Burnham’s victory speech

In his victory speech, Burnham pledged to put “place first” not party first, and said devolution from central government must go further.

The re-elected mayor asks for Westminster to “give us the powers to free ourselves from the grip of the housing crisis” and says he would champion a better benefits system.

“We need to re-connect power with the promotion of the common good”, he said, concluding: “I am ready to fight harder than I have ever fought before” for a better Greater Manchester.

Read our full piece on his re-election here.

3:10: Burnham’s back!

Andy Turnham is re-elected as Manchester metro-mayor.

He got 420,749 votes. The Tory got 68,946. Close, then.

3pm: Solihull goes for Street

We have the first result from the West Mids mayoral race – in Solihull, the Tory Street racked up 35,289 votes, against Richard Parker’s 11,728 votes. We know thanks to briefing yesterday that Labour doesn’t expect to win here, and an upset is unlikely, but not wholly beyond the realms of possibility.

2:50pm: Labour hold Warrington

To move out of London momentarily: the BBC reports that Labour has made some gains in Warrington and kept control of the council.

2:45pm: Half a million votes for Khan

Sadiq Khan won 559,000 votes in the first six areas areas reporting first, to Hall’s 386,000 and Lib Dem Rob Blackie’s 80,000.

More details on the London results here: https://labourlist.org/2024/05/london-mayor-election-results-sadiq-khan-win-susan-hall/

2:43: Labour hold the West Midlands PCC

Labour held the West Midlands Police and Crime role.

West Midlands PCC Election: 🌹 LAB: 61.8% (+16.3)

🌳 CON: 38.2% (-1.2) No LDM (-6.3), IND (-4.5), RFM (-3.0), WM (-1.3). Labour HOLD.

Changes w/ 2021.https://t.co/GZCfvh04wL pic.twitter.com/iixqk4a8ZR — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) May 4, 2024

2:31pm: Len Duvall re-elected

The London assembly member for Greenwich and Lewisham has held his seat, with an increased majority. He’s the Labour group leader on the London assembly.

2:30pm: BBC says it’s Khan

The BBC have called the London race for Khan. Happy days!

LabourList‘s own Cathleen Clarke, who was out campaigning in London this week, called it for Khan “hands down” yesterday too, despite Labour sources suggesting it was a very tight race….

2:25: Khan wins Enfield and Haringey

Khan, with 82,725, wins twice the vote of his opponent Hall (41,389) in these North London boroughs.

Congratulations to everyone in the Enfield Labour Party, where your LabourList blogger started their life in the Labour Party on Sadiq’s first campaign in 2016.

2:20: Curtice calls it

Polling expert John Curtice thinks Sadiq Khan has won in London. So do we.

"These are good results for Sadiq Khan" Prof Sir John Curtice gives analysis of London's mayoral election after early results, saying "a lot of the speculation that emerged late last night… has probably proven to be misplaced" Follow live: https://t.co/LGErzSkZja pic.twitter.com/EfhdQd1cFJ — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 4, 2024

2:10pm: Khan wins in South West London

Labour scores another win in South West London, with Hall winning 68,856 votes to Khan’s 77,011.

2:07pm: Khan banks 350k votes

Sadiq Khan won 350,453 votes in the four areas reporting first, to Hall’s 164,423.

The expected victory comes in spite of Tory electoral changes such as voter ID requirements and a switch to first-past-the-post that some in Labour had feared could cost it the capital’s mayoralty.

2:01: Full London results expected soon

The results of the 2024 London mayor election are due to be announced soon, with Labour sources now confident incumbent Sadiq Khan will win a third term against Tory rival Susan Hall.

Full story and results here very soon.

2:00pm: Leonie Cooper re-elected

The Wandsworth and Merton London assembly member re-elected. Turn-out was 45.97%, and she has a majority of 27k.

1:55pm: North East London goes for Khan

Khan has absolutely smashed Hall here, 34,099 to 127,455. The BBC reports that Labour is confident that they will win the mayoralty.

1:45pm: Khan team confident

LabourList understands that the London Labour team are said to be looking confident as Sadiq Khan’s votes are counted. At least one source tells the BBC they think Khan has one. After some jitters yesterday, it’s now looking very likely that Khan will get his 3rd term.

1:40pm: Counting finished in West Mids

The BBC are reporting that the counting has finished in the West Midlands. The result is in: we get to know what it is in just under an hour.

1.30pm: What does the metro mayor map look like?

A handy map from the Institute for Government. It’s also worth reading my colleague Dan Green’s report on the three new mayoral posts Labour bagged yesterday.

With two new mayoralities announced here is our @instituteforgov updated chart as of 1.10pm pic.twitter.com/kJ5vN3F5ZJ — Matthew Fright (@matthew_fright) May 4, 2024

1.20pm: What time will London, West Midlands and West Yorkshire mayor election results come in and be announced?

What’s the day looking like from here? Results are trickling in from London boroughs, so we’ll know before the announcement, and probably in the next hour.

Greater Manchester comes in at 4pm – like Liverpool earlier, expected to be a comfortable hold for Labour – and at around 7pm we’ll have neighbouring Salford, one of the last results.

The West Midlands mayor has been one of the most closely studied contests, with incumbent Tory Andy Street looking to beat Labour’s Richard Parker. It seems likely that he will – Labour has said it doesn’t think it’s won this one – but we’ll know either way by around 3pm.

1pm: Watch Keir Starmer’s message in Mansfield this morning

"I want a Labour government to serve our country, this is effectively the last stop on the journey to the general election," Keir Starmer says The Labour leader adds, he's "really pleased" his party is "making progress" Follow live: https://t.co/LGErzSkZja pic.twitter.com/zRtn6WHP47 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 4, 2024

(Jump back to top for latest news)

12.48pm: Oliver Coppard re-elected as South Yorkshire mayor

Labour’s Oliver Coppard has been re-elected as the metro-mayor of South Yorkshire, and in fine style with a 4 per cent swing to Labour, hot on the heels of his Liverpool City Region peer Steve Rotheram’s victory (see below).

Coppard said his re-election was “a mandate to continue the work we started in earnest” and that he wanted to offer people across the region “the chance to stay near and go far”, and would “think first of those who all too often come last”.

“If you call South Yorkshire your home then I am proud to be your mayor.”

🚨 BREAKING: Labour wins the South Yorkshire Mayoral Election 🔴 LAB: 138,611 (50.9%)

🔵 CON: 44,945 (16.5%)

🟢 GRN: 37,142 (13.6%)

🟠 LDEM: 31,002 (11.4%)

🟣 SDP: 20,835 (7.6%) Turnout 27% Labour's Oliver Coppard is re-elected — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 4, 2024

12.40pm: Steve Rotheram speech as he’s re-elected in Liverpool city region

Steve Rotheram could not have been more comfortably re-elected as the metro-mayor for the rock-solid red Liverpool city region, with votes 183,932 – a majority of more than 150,000 over his next opponent, which was the Conservatives on 27,708.

In his victory speech, Rotheram called on the Prime Minister to hold a general election.

“The road to Downing St runs through transformative Labour administrations” in regional and local government, he said. The turnout was just 23%, however, and alarmingly just 19% in St Helens, which arguably had the least political enthusiasm for the city region combined authority and mayoralty when it was first formed too.

12.30pm: Good signs for Sadiq Khan as he wins first constituencies to declare

We’ve had our first results from London: Merton and Wandsworth has a 48.3% vote for Khan, while his Tory opponent Hall was on 28.6%.

Greenwich and Lewisham have also come in, with Khan clocking a 47k majority on quite similar proportions.

John Curtice has described this as a “fairly good indication” that Khan will be re-elected. Both results are around a 5% swing to Labour.

Unless there is some level of never before seen differential turnout in outer London this is not going to be a nail bitter. https://t.co/Yrow7KQCSq — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) May 4, 2024

12.20pm State of play after a strong Friday of results for Labour

Labour had gained 173 councillors and eight councils as of late morning on Saturday, while the Tories had lost 448 councillors and 10 councils.

You can get the lowdown on Friday’s results as they happened here, with a summary of key moments at the top of yesterday’s liveblog. Friday saw a string of particularly strong Labour council and regional mayoral results in key general election targets areas on Friday, even as the party lost the Tees mayor race and both Oldham and Kirklees councils amid rows over Gaza.

Labour sources said on Friday evening the party was continuing its winning streak in key battlegrounds needed to win the general election, performing well beyond what is needed in key marginals to gain a majority. It had a nine-point lead over the Tories in the BBC’s current projected national vote share, the same as in 2023, though this could change with further results on Saturday.

The party chalked up significant wins including the third biggest postwar Tory-Labour swing in the Blackpool South by-election. Labour expects to gain the new East Midlands mayoralty and has won the new York and North Yorkshire mayoralty in Rishi Sunak’s “backyard”, and saw off a left challenge for the North East mayoralty.

Read our rolling tally of Labour’s council control gains and losses so far here. Keir Starmer’s party not only reversed past troubles in Hartlepool but also gained control in closely watched battlegrounds such as Hyndburn, Thurrock, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Redditch, Milton Keynes, Cannock Chase, Adur, Tamworth and Rushmoor – where it has never won a majority before.

Many expect Labour to hold its regional mayoralties today but London could be tight and party sources expects to lose in the West Midlands, after losing the Tees Valley mayoral race, however. The party lost control of Oldham and Kirklees, and lost four seats in Newcastle, with concerns about the party’s Gaza stance costing votes, as well as falling back against the Greens in Bristol narrowly missing out on taking target Harlow.

Sky News analysis also suggests Labour’s results would still fall short of giving it an overall majority – though it is worth noting only a fraction of the country held elections this week, with no polls at all in Scotland, and smaller parties typically perform better at local elections than general elections as tactical voting squeezes their support.

(Jump back to top for latest news)

See more coverage of the 2024 local elections here.



(Jump back to top for latest news)