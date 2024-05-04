London 2024 mayor election full results unpacked as big Khan win expected

The results of the 2024 London mayor election are due to be announced shortly, with Labour sources now confident incumbent Sadiq Khan will comfortably win an unprecedented third term against Tory rival Susan Hall – with a swing towards Labour.

The constituency results coming in so far show a 3.7% swing towards Labour, and we will update this page with the full results as they come in. Sadiq Khan had won 559,000 votes in the first six areas areas reporting first, to Hall’s 386,000 and Lib Dem Rob Blackie’s 80,000.

The expected victory comes in spite of Tory electoral changes such as voter ID requirements and a switch to first-past-the-post that some in Labour had feared could cost it the capital’s mayoralty.

Khan was first elected in 2016, beating the Conservative Zac Goldsmith. He won re-election more narrowly in 2021, beating Shaun Bailey. Between 2005 and 2016 he was the MP for Tooting, and prior to that a Wandsworth councillor.

Susan Hall has been a London Assembly member since 2017, and previously served as the leader of Harrow council.

As mayor, Khan has introduced universal free school meals for primary students in the capital,and brought in the controversial ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) charging system to improve London’s air quality.

This proved a key issue in the 2023 Uxbridge by-election, where unhappiness over the charge was featured heavily in a campaign that saw Labour’s Danny Beales narrowly lose to the Conservative Steve Tuckwell. Hall is a firm opponent of ULEZ.

This was the first London mayoral election contested using first past the post. Previous elections used ranked preference. It was also the first where photo ID was mandatory to vote.

Both of these changes came in as a result of 2022 Conservative legislation. Khan has condemned the legislation as “major changes to the voting system brought in by the Tory government to make it more likely their candidate will win”.

See more coverage of the 2024 local elections here.



