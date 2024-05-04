Full Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire mayor results Burnham and Brabin win on swing to Labour

Andy Burnham and Tracy Brabin have been emphatically re-elected as mayors of Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire, following victories for other Labour mayors on Saturday.

Burnham won by a convincing margin, taking 63.4% of the vote – with his nearest Tory challenger managing only 10.4%.

John Curtice noted that despite Burnham’s vote share falling four points, the Tories’ fell further so it still meant a 3% Tory-to-Labour swing.

Brabin increased her share of the vote 7.3 percentage points to 50.4%, with the Tories down 14 percentage points to 15.1%.

West Yorkshire Mayoral Result: 🌹 Brabin (LAB): 50.4% (+7.3)

🌳 Craven (CON: 15.1% (-14.0)

🌍 Cooper (GRN): 12.2% (+3.0)

⚪️ Buxton (Yorks): 8.8% (-0.9)

🙋 Tilt (IND): 8.5% (New)

🔶 Golton (LDM) 5.0% (=) No RFM (-2.5) or EDem (-1.5) as previous. Labour HOLD.

Changes w/ 2021.… pic.twitter.com/C58UU7sHzi — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) May 4, 2024

In his victory speech, Burnham pledged to put “place first” not party first, pledging to be a mayor for all voters, and adding that devolution from central government must go further.

The re-elected mayor asked for Westminster to “give us the powers to free ourselves from the grip of the housing crisis” and says he would champion a better benefits system.

“We need to re-connect power with the promotion of the common good”, he said, concluding: “I am ready to fight harder than I have ever fought before” for a better Greater Manchester.

He told Sky News people were “really struggling”, and the country needed “profound change”, and that Westminster “isn’t the only show in town any more”.

Greater Manchester Mayoral Result: 🌹 Burnham (LAB): 63.4% (-3.9)

🌳 Evans (CON): 10.4% (-9.2)

🙋 Buckley (IND): 7.6% (New)

➡️ Barker (RFM): 7.5% (+4.8)

🌍 Spencer (GRN): 6.9% (+2.5)

🔶 Austin (LDM): 4.2% (+1.0) No EDem (-1.3) or INDs (-1.6) as previous. Labour HOLD.

Changes… pic.twitter.com/IAWQe2tFU8 — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) May 4, 2024

Labour’s Oliver Coppard was re-elected as the metro mayor of South Yorkshire, with a 4 per cent swing to Labour.

Coppard said his re-election was “a mandate to continue the work we started in earnest” and that he wanted to offer people across the region “the chance to stay near and go far”, and would “think first of those who all too often come last”.

See more coverage of the 2024 local elections here.



