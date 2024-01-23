Clarification: Jerry Hague

On 21 December 2022, we published an article about Jerry Hague stepping down as the Labour candidate for Bolsover. That article referred to matters reported by The Times and provided a link to that article.
Mr Hague advises us that having initiated a libel action against The Times, a Statement In Open Court has been made clarifying relevant matters. It can be read here.
