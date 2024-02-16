Watch Scottish Labour Party Conference 2024: Sarwar speech live updates

The 2024 Scottish Labour party conference began today in Glasgow, hot on the heels of Labour’s by-election successes south of the border.

Watch and follow live updates below on Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar’s speech. He is expected to tell audiences that Scottish Labour would use money raised by closing the non-dom tax loophole to tackle NHS waiting lists.

The Scottish Labour leader will discuss the “record level” NHS waiting times in Scotland, highlighting his experience as a former dentist and saying that the NHS in Scotland has been “broken”.

10.30am: Sarwar to fix NHS waiting lists with non-dom cash

In comments released ahead of the speech, Sarwar is expected to say: “Closing the non-dom tax loophole will deliver £134mn every year in Barnett funding for Scotland.

“So today I commit a future Scottish Labour government to investing every penny of that in our NHS to increase capacity and drive down waiting lists.”

Scottish Labour anticipates that the £134m would be used to generate an additional 160,000 NHS appointments a year.

10am: Sarwar promises “seismic shift in Scottish and UK politics”

Sarwar penned an exclusive op-ed for LabourList earlier today to mark the start of Scottish Labour conference. He wrote: “2023 will always be remembered as the year when a seismic shift in Scottish and UK politics began.

“Our by-election victory in Rutherglen and Hamilton West proved that Scottish Labour has once again become capable of going toe to toe with the SNP at the ballot box.

“The politics of division is in retreat and the idea that things cannot get better is being left behind.”