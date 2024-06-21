Labour outlines how R&D plans would create ‘high-quality jobs’ across country

Keir Starmer has pledged to “turbocharge Scotland’s economy” as Labour sets out how its plan for longer-term budgets for research and development will deliver “high-quality jobs” across the UK.

The Labour leader is campaigning in Scotland today alongside Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and is expected to outline how his party’s planned industrial strategy with deliver for the people of Scotland.

The party said the strategy will support Labour’s plans to “unlock Scotland’s potential as a clean energy superpower” by supporting projects such as the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult.

It claimed that Labour’s wider proposals would create 69,000 jobs across Scotland – 53,000 in clean energy and 16,000 in relation to Labour’s Warm Homes Plan, which will support investment in insulation and other home improvements to increase the energy efficiency of British homes.

Shadow Science Secretary Peter Kyle pledged at party conference last year that Labour would deliver ten-year research and development funding settlements to support innovation with more “certainty”.

The Labour Party has announced today that six areas have been earmarked for ten-year budgets, including aerospace, artificial intelligence, automotive, defence, energy and life sciences.

Labour will give ten-year budgets to key research and development organisations. It said that could include centres like the Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry and the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, with sites in Sheffield, Lancashire and North Wales.

Speaking ahead of today’s visit, Starmer said: “At this election, Scotland can turn the page on an era of economic turmoil under the Tories and the SNP. Our changed Labour Party can deliver economic stability, unlock wealth creation and create high-quality jobs in the industries of the future.

“Our plans will give businesses the certainty to invest and grow, helping turbocharge Scotland’s economy. Scotland deserves leadership that matches the ambition of the Scottish people. A party that won’t just send a message but will send a government to Westminster.

“That party is Labour. Labour will put Scotland at the heart of government and deliver the change that Scotland needs.”

Sarwar said: “After 17 years of Tory economic turmoil and 14 years of SNP economic failure, Scotland is ready for change.

“Labour’s groundbreaking industrial strategy will unlock wealth creation, drive forward growth and bring the jobs of the future to Scotland. These plans will grasp the vast potential and talent we have here in Scotland and make us home to the jobs of the future – from clean energy to technology to research.”

Labour’s deputy leader and Shadow Housing Secretary Angela Rayner is also campaigning on the research and development pledge today, visiting an advanced manufacturing centre in the West Midlands.

Speaking ahead of the visit, she said: “After the Tories’ failure to deliver high-quality jobs and economic growth for Britain, Labour’s plan will create the stability that is needed for us to lead the world in the industries of the future – creating the kinds of jobs we want for our kids, in the places we live.

“Labour will relight the fire of our regions and drive growth in every corner of the country. You can believe that Labour is committed to tackling regional inequality in Britain because it is in our DNA.

“For over a century it has been a mission of every Labour Prime Minister to rebuild our economy, hand-in-hand with local leaders so no one is left behind.”

Labour said the shadow cabinet and the party’s mayors will also be on visits across the country today “highlighting to voters how regional growth will deliver for their areas”.

