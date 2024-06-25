‘Change is hard – can Labour deliver more than a political slogan?’

Labour’s ‘change’ mantra is hard to miss. It’s the title of the manifesto, it’s boldly emblazoned on the battle bus and it’s on garden stakes and window posters up and down the country.

But after years of political failure, many will wonder if it is merely another political slogan destined to disappoint. If you’ve caught any of the shadow cabinet’s media rounds over the past few weeks, you’d be forgiven for assuming their vision of change amounts to remedying the current Tory omnishambles with a bracing tonic of competence.

But within the glossy veneer of the Ming vase strategy of deliberately modest campaign promises lies an ambitious and much more literal change programme that aims to overhaul the very nature of government. The question is whether a Starmer government can actually deliver on such a bold vision.

The challenges Labour faces are immense

After more than a decade of austerity, a devastating pandemic and a crippling cost-of-living crisis, the civil service and public sector are barely keeping their heads above water. Expecting them to embrace transformational change in such circumstances seems like a tall order, especially considering the public sector’s notorious resistance to reform.

And it’s worth remembering, organisations everywhere find change hard, because change is hard. In fact, most are really quite poor at it. Even in the private sector, research shows that corporate change management often fails, with around three-quarters of initiatives either failing or being abandoned entirely.

Whilst change is hard, sustainable change is even harder

However, there are steps a Starmer government could take to increase their chances of success. Firstly, they must recognise that the kind of top-down, consultant-driven approaches that have often been employed in the past are unlikely to yield sustainable results – whatever the expensive consultants say as they sharpen their pitch docs in anticipation.

Instead, Labour should focus on harnessing the innovation and expertise that already exists within the civil service and public sector, actively involving them in the design and implementation of change initiatives. By giving those on the frontline a genuine say in the process, Labour can help ensure that reforms are practical, achievable and tailored to the unique needs of each department and locality.

Labour therefore must be willing to invest in the support necessary to help civil servants and public sector workers adapt to new ways of working. Change is always uncomfortable, but by providing the resources and guidance needed to navigate the transition, a Starmer government can help mitigate resistance and build buy-in for its reform agenda.

Labour should be transparent about what they hope to achieve and establish robust systems for tracking and reporting on the impact of their reforms. This will not only help keep everyone focused and motivated, but also provide valuable data to inform future decision-making, to learn from success and failure.

Finally, Labour must be prepared to adapt and adjust its approach as needed. Transformational change is rarely a linear process, and there will undoubtedly be setbacks and challenges along the way. By remaining flexible and open to challenge, a Starmer government can demonstrate its commitment to genuine, lasting reform, rather than just paying lip service to the idea of change.

Balancing Labour’s desire for stability with achieving progress

Moreover, the emphasis on stability as a necessary first step raises questions about the party’s commitment to genuine transformation. Is this merely a way to placate a weary electorate, or will Starmer’s new team have the courage to push for progress even when it proves difficult?

Only time will tell if Labour’s change mantra is a genuine commitment to transformational reform or simply another political slogan destined to join a graveyard of failed transformation initiatives. The public sector, civil service and local government desperately need a catalyst for positive change, but it will take more than a clever campaign strategy to make it happen.

As the nation watches and waits, one thing is certain: delivering on the promise of change will require a level of determination, collaboration and pragmatism that has been sorely lacking in British politics for a very long time.

There is no secret bullet. If Labour can rise to this challenge and embrace a truly collaborative, adaptive approach to change management, it has the potential to not only restore faith in government but to create a lasting legacy of positive transformation that benefits all citizens, rather than just a boon for the management consultant industry.

