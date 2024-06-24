Home

How Labour plans to overhaul and ‘simplify’ gender transition process

James Moules

Labour has reiterated its pledge to simplify the process of gender transition, scrapping the need for someone to to prove they have lived in a different gender for two years in favour of a two-year “reflection” period.

The plans would see the need for transgender people to prove they have been living in a different gender in order to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) removed.

A medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria would still be required, but a single specialist doctor would be able to do this rather than the panel of clinicians and lawyers currently needed.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Labour will modernise, simplify, and reform the intrusive and outdated gender recognition law to a new process.

“We will remove indignities for trans people who deserve recognition and acceptance; whilst retaining the need for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria from a specialist doctor, enabling access to the healthcare pathway.”

Labour’s plans would see people given a two-year ‘reflection period’ in order to receive a GRC, but that the diagnosis of gender dysphoria would be all that is needed to apply.

Spousal approval and documented proof of living in a different gender would no longer be needed under the proposed reforms.

However, the Labour spokesperson also said that the party would continue to support single-sex “exceptions”.

They said: “Britain is a reasonable and tolerant society where most people know that there are a small number of individuals who do not identify with the gender that they were born into.

“Labour’s plans will protect single-sex spaces, treat everybody with respect and dignity, maintain the existing two-year timeframe for gender recognition, and ensure that robust provisions are in place to protect legitimate applications.”

