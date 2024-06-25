Labour candidate Kevin Craig suspended after betting he would lose the election

Labour has suspended its candidate for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Kevin Craig after being told that the Gambling Commission has launched an investigation into him.

Craig said he was “deeply sorry” for betting against himself and on the Tories in the seat, and a party spokesperson said Labour had acted immediately to administratively suspend him pending investigation.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “With Keir Starmer as leader, the Labour Party upholds the highest standards for our parliamentary candidates, as the public rightly expects from any party hoping to serve, which is why we have acted immediately in this case.”

Craig said in a post on X: “Throughout my life I have enjoyed the odd bet for fun whether on politics or horses. A few weeks ago when I thought I would never win this seat, I put a bet on the Tories to win here with the intention of giving any winnings to local charities.

“While I did not place this bet with any prior knowledge of the outcome, this was a huge mistake, for which I apologise unreservedly. I have so much respect for how Keir Starmer has changed the Labour Party and I have been fighting so hard to win this seat and change the country alongside him.

“However, it is right that the party upholds the highest standards for its parliamentary candidates – just as the public expects the highest standards from any party hoping to serve in government. I deeply regret what I have done and will take the consequences of this stupid error of judgement on the chin.

“I am deeply sorry to the many dedicated and loyal local Labour Party volunteers who have been supporting my campaign. I will comply fully with the investigation.”

A Gambling Commission spokesperson said: “This investigation is a separate case to the ongoing election betting investigation. This is an ongoing criminal investigation, and the Commission cannot provide any further details at this time.”

It comes after a Tory spokesperson confirmed last week that the party had been contacted by the Gambling Commission about “a small number of individuals” within the party who had allegedly placed bets on a July election. The Tories have subsequently withdrawn support from two of their parliamentary candidates.

Craig is the founder and CEO of communications company PLMR and previously served as a councillor in London for 17 years. He contested South Suffolk at the 2005 general election.

The NHS is broken. The economy has been left in tatters. The country is crying out for change. On July 4th, we have the opportunity to make history in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich. Here’s why I’m standing to be your Labour MP👇 pic.twitter.com/5pYq0lEe7k — Kevin Craig for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich (@KevinCraigUK) June 5, 2024

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich has been represented in parliament by Dan Poulter since 2010, who was elected as a Conservative but defected to Labour earlier this year.

Poulter’s most recent majority was 23,391 votes, and Labour’s chances in the seat would appear slim based on analysis of the 2019 results – if that election had happened on new boundaries – with the Tories taking 61.9% of the vote and Labour second on 21.9%.

