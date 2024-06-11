Jamie Oliver: ‘Labour’s child health plan is a good start – but there’s more to do’

Ever since 1900, every generation has enjoyed the promise of a healthier, longer life – proof of societal progress. But, after decades of neglect, we now face the shameful possibility of being the first generation to leave a negative legacy.

Labour has said it will get serious about reversing this trend and having the healthiest generation of children, ever. It’s an amazing ambition, but to deliver it Labour needs to look seriously at the food that fuels them – and right now, it’s not good.

It’s crystal clear that our current food system is failing us. And it’s getting worse. The average child in the UK consumes a staggering 148% more sugar every day than is recommended, as well as 31% more saturated fats and 40% more salt. And most of their veg intake comes from pizza and baked beans.

The importance of healthy food

Food is vital to our wellbeing, physical, mental and dental health. That’s why it has a ripple effect on our NHS and economy, and is one of the direct causes stopping millions of people from working.

Food is so much bigger than just a health issue and feeds into every government department and moments in our lives. Once we get that, and have shared ambition, we will see meaningful change.

For 25 years I’ve been campaigning on this. And for 25 years I’ve watched policymakers misunderstand the situation, clinging to the myth that obesity is just about individuals making bad choices. It’s not.

Obesity is a natural response to our unhealthy food environment. Think how much the food landscape has changed, even since I was a child.

Labour’s promises to ban energy drinks being sold to under 16s, implement the long-promised watershed on junk-food advertising, and stop fast-food restaurants targeting schools, show that there are flashes of hope.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting seems to want a comprehensive obesity strategy that doesn’t blame people and actually looks to reform the system that’s making them ill.

Looking to the future

Critics will poke holes in the idea of reshaping the food system when people are still struggling financially every day. But this is exactly the time when bold action is needed. The poorest and most vulnerable people in society are affected the most by our failing food system, battling with disproportionate rates of obesity.

Every time someone doesn’t think we should tackle obesity for financial reasons, they’re confusing being full with being nourished, and sell our most vulnerable short. We must fight for everyone to have the nutrients they need and deserve.

If Labour is committed to achieving the healthiest generation of children, it has to fix the root causes of our food system’s failures.

You can’t just tinker around the edges to drive change – you need to revolutionise the rules and fundamentally improve the quality of food across the board.

I’m looking forward to working with anyone who wants to get serious about tackling obesity and improving child health.

