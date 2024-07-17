Government launches Great British Energy to accelerate renewable energy investment

Labour has unveiled a new bill to set up Great British Energy to boost investment in renewable energy projects, including offshore wind.

The new publicly-owned company will “own, manage and operate” clean power projects across the country and will help make the UK energy independent.

The Great British Energy Bill will form the new company, which will “facilitate, encourage and participate in the production, distribution, storage and supply of clean energy”, as well as assist with the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from energy produced from fossil fuels.

READ MORE: Sign up to our must-read daily briefing email on all things Labour

GB Energy will have a capitalisation of £8.3 billion of new money over the course of the Parliament, investing in projects in partnership with the private sector.

The bill is one of 40 included in the King’s Speech, alongside plans to bring railways into public ownership, ban conversion therapy for sexual orientation and gender identity, and grant local authorities greater powers over transport.

Read more our coverage of the King’s Speech here:

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].