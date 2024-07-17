King’s Speech 2024: Live updates and reaction as Labour unveils policy bills

King Charles is outlining the new Labour government’s priorities for the months ahead today, with at least 35 new bills to be unveiled in the King’s Speech.

The speech, from around 11.25am, is the first King’s Speech under a Labour government since 1950, with bills ranging from housebuilding to green energy to constitutional reform set to be announced. Follow below for all the latest news, updates and reaction from Westminster and beyond – refresh the page for updates.

The government has said the package of bills will “focus on growing the economy through turbocharging building of houses and infrastructure, better transport, more jobs and securing clean energy”. MPs will start six days of debate on the plans from 2.30pm on Wednesday.

10.25am: Prime Minister on the King’s Speech

Speaking ahead of the King’s Speech, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Our work is urgent. There is no time to waste. We are hitting the ground running by bringing forward the laws we will need to rebuild our country for the long-term – and our ambitious, fully costed agenda is the downpayment on that change.

“From energy, to planning, to unbreakable fiscal rules, my government is serious about delivering the stability that is going to turbocharge growth that will create wealth in every corner of the UK.

“The task of national renewal will not be easy, and this is just the down payment on our plans for the next five years, but the legislation set out at the King’s Speech will build on the momentum of our first days in office and make a difference to the lives of working people.”

10.05am: What LabourList readers want to see

In a poll yesterday, we asked our readers what policies they would like to see prioritised by the government in today’s King’s Speech.

Of the 277 readers who responded, an overwhelming 60% said they want to see the New Deal for Working People as Labour’s biggest priority.

Labour’s plans for housebuilding, GB Energy and railway nationalisation came a very close second.

Among policies not included in Labour’s manifesto, a large number of readers said they would like to see the two child benefit cap scrapped, with other policies including proportional representation, nationalising water companies, and compensation to WASPI women.

9.50am: What will be in the King’s Speech?

The speech is set to feature a number of new bills that will prioritise growth – the government’s overarching mission for the year ahead.

Departments are working on more than 35 bills and announcements which will be revealed in the King’s Speech, which are expected to include a bill to enforce tough new spending rules, launch a National Wealth Fund and opening recruitment for the government’s new border security command.

9.30am: What is the King’s Speech?

Each parliamentary session, which runs for around 12 months, begins with a State Opening of Parliament. A key part of the ceremony is the King’s Speech, also known as the Speech from the Throne, which allows the government to outline its priorities for the months ahead.

The speech is written by the government and usually lasts around ten minutes, depending on the number of bills and announcements being made.

More than 35 bills are set to be proposed in the speech later this morning.

9.10am: Watch the King’s Speech

Read more our coverage of the King’s Speech here:

