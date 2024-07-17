King’s Speech vows ‘genuine’ living wage and flexible working ‘default’

Labour has committed in its first King’s Speech of the new parliament to deliver a “genuine” living wage and make flexible working the “default from day one for all workers”, pledges set out in the party’s general election manifesto.

The King’s Speech was delivered by King Charles this morning as part of the State Opening of Parliament following Labour’s landslide election victory earlier this month. The bills set out in the speech include an employment rights bill, which the government said will be introduced within its first 100 days in office.

It said the bill will deliver on the policies set out in the party’s New Deal for Working People that require primary legislation, including Labour’s pledge to make flexible working the default from day one for all workers, with employers required to accommodate this “as far as is reasonable”.

The government said in addition to the bill it will deliver a “genuine” living wage “that accounts for the cost of living” and will remove “discriminatory age bands”, policies Labour first set out in August 2022.

The government said it is committed to delivering the New Deal for Working People “in full”, including pledges to ban “exploitative” zero-hours contracts, end ‘fire and rehire’ and ‘fire and replace’ and ‘strengthen’ statutory sick pay by removing the lower earnings limit and waiting period.

Further commitments set out in the New Deal include strengthening protections for new mothers, by making it unlawful to dismiss a woman who has had a baby for six months after her return to work “except in specific circumstances”.

The government has also committed to ‘update’ trade union legislation “so it is fit for a modern economy”, removing “unnecessary restrictions” on trade union activity “including the previous government’s approach to minimum service levels”.

Commenting on the speech, TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “The employment bill will be a vital stepping stone towards making work pay and ensuring everyone has security and respect at work.

“It will help create a level-playing field and ensure good employers are not undercut by the bad. Improving the quality of work is hugely popular with voters across the political spectrum and can be at the heart of Labour’s plan to raise living standards.

“Delivering the New Deal in full will improve the working lives of millions and help turn the page on an era of low pay, low rights and low productivity.”

GMB general secretary Gary Smith said: “After 14 years of Tory chaos, Labour’s first King’s Speech is the breath of fresh air the country has been looking for. The employment rights bill contains much that will make a big difference to the lives of working people.

“GMB members will welcome proper national terms and conditions for school support staff, a fair pay agreement for social care workers and the tackling of vindictive and outdated practices used by bad bosses.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the speech was “packed full of measures which will begin transforming the UK for the better”. She said the employment rights bill “is key to rebalancing the relationship between employers and workers”, though she added: “As always, the detail will be important.”

But she warned that Labour “has to be ready to deliver the transformation and change that workers and communities need”, arguing that “substantial investment will be needed” and that “now is not the time for the government to be straitjacketed by self-made fiscal rules”.

