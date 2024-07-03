‘Time for a new manager’: The Sun backs Labour at general election

The Sun has announced it is backing the Labour Party at the general election for the first time since 2005.

The newspaper, which is among the last to announce its endorsement for the election, said it was “time for a change” and said that Keir Starmer “has won the right to take charge”.

While the paper said there were many Conservative policies they support, including the Rwanda plan to stop small boats and proposal to scrap National Insurance, “the insurmountable problem faced by the Tories is that, over the course of 14 often chaotic years, they have become a divided rabble, more interested in fighting themselves than running the country”.

“Put bluntly, the Tories are exhausted. They need a period in opposition to unite around a common set of principles which can finally bring to an end all the years of internal warfare. It is time for a change,” the paper said.

The Sun ruled out support for Reform UK, dismissing it as a “one-man band”, and describing the Liberal Democrats as a “joke – with a leader who has spent this most depressing of campaigns pulling ridiculous stunts”.

The paper praised Keir Starmer for his efforts to “change his party for the better, even if it is still a work in progress”, as well expressing support for Rachel Reeves for her efforts to win the support of business and Wes Streeting for promising “radical reinvention to make the NHS put patients first”.

However, the paper’s endorsement was not unconditional and said there were still “plenty of concerns about Labour”.

“They do not have a clear plan for getting a grip on immigration, legal or illegal.

“They have ruled out increases to VAT, income tax and National Insurance – but, as independent think tanks agree, under Labour taxes are going up. They just haven’t admitted which ones yet.

“Sir Keir, an ex-Remainer, now talks of wanting closer ties with Brussels – which could mean sacrificing some of our newly-won Brexit freedoms.

“He has a mountain to climb, with a disillusioned electorate and low approval ratings.

“But, by dragging his party back to the centre ground of British politics for the first time since Tony Blair was in No10, Sir Keir has won the right to take charge.”

Wes Streeting was quick to respond to the news of the endorsement, posting on social media: “The Sun is shining on Labour. It’s time for change.”

