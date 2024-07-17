Child poverty taskforce launched amid pressure to reverse two-child benefit cap

Labour is launching a new “taskforce” to work on a child poverty strategy, after pressure on the government to ditch the controversial two-child benefit cap in its King’s Speech.

Scrapping the cap was not part of the legislative programme, but Number 10 confirmed the Work and Pensions Secretary and Education Secretary will lead a wider review, while a new Child Poverty Unit will be launched inside the Cabinet Office.

It comes after Labour MP Kim Johnson and the Scottish National Party indicated they would file King’s Speech amendments to scrap the two-child benefit cap.

Downing Street confirmed a new Child Poverty Unit, bringing together expert officials from across government as well as external experts, will report into the taskforce.

“The new unit will explore how we can use all the available levers we have across government to create an ambitious strategy,” a government spokesperson said, including levers related to household income, employment, housing, children’s health, childcare and education.

The first meeting will happen within weeks. It follows a meeting by ministers this morning with groups including Save the Children, Action for Children, Barnados, TUC, End Child Poverty Coalition, Resolution Foundation and UNICEF to “invite their views on how they can shape the strategy”.

Did Labour fear rebellion?

Keir Starmer said in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon: “For too long children have been left behind, and no decisive action has been taken to address the root causes of poverty. This is completely unacceptable – no child should be left hungry, cold or have their future held back.

“That’s why we’re prioritising work on an ambitious child poverty strategy and my ministers will leave no stone unturned to give every child the very best start at life.”

Sky News journalist Sam Coates said it looked like Prime Minister Keir Starmer was “anticipating a potential rebellion”. He suggested the announcement could give MPs something to point to when pressed on the cap, but said the key question Labour is likely to now face is whether it would scrap the cap if the taskforce recommends its abolition.

Paul Carberry, chief executive at Action for Children, said: “I was pleased to meet with the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Liz Kendall, today to discuss how to urgently help lift children out of poverty.

“It’s right that the new taskforce and Child Poverty Unit works across government to look at the wider drivers and solutions to child poverty.

“This should include breaking down the barriers to work many parents face and investing in social security.

“A strategy for tackling child poverty must start with abolishing the cruel and unnecessary two-child limit. This would immediately lift around 300,000 children out of poverty.”

