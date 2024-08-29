Labour to Win NEC elections pitch: ‘Elections don’t win themselves. Our changed party still needs our help’

Labour Party members could be forgiven for thinking that they are done with elections for this year – but there is one more set of elections this year that will set the tone for the party internally for the next two years.

Ballots have now gone out to members to vote in the national executive committee and national policy forum elections.

We are both extremely honoured to serve on the NEC now and represent the best of our movement, you, the members.

How the NEC and NPF have got Labour where it is today

But why do these elections matter? Since the 2019 election defeat, the NEC has played a central role in changing the party. We are proud of the efforts the NEC took to rid the antisemitism which tore apart our party, and implement the full recommendations of the Equalities and Human Rights Commission.

We also set the strategic vision for the party to ensure our elections were fully staffed and parliamentary selections were made more accessible. And we won most of the large number of parliamentary by-elections that have taken place in this parliament – many of them over turning significant Tory majorities.

The NPF has also played a vital role in shaping the Labour Party’s policy agenda, bringing together our trade unions, socialist societies and members to devise a winning manifesto.

And now that we are in power, the legislative agenda is both huge and challenging – certainly if we are to deliver on the change that the country so desperately needs and that Britain voted for on July 4th.

Success doesn’t come naturally – it comes from making us electable

But these internal elections really matter if we want to build on the big success we achieved on July 4th and continue to win local elections in 2025 and beyond.

Successful election results do not come naturally to our movement, we all know that from the agonising defeats we have endured over the last 14 years. The recent election victory was won off the back of the hard-fought changes we as members made within the party, so our party could be electable once again, and start winning for working people again.

Notwithstanding, the difficult decisions the NEC took over the past four years, there are some immediate priorities and challenges we as a party will need to focus on if we are to build on the election victory.

Our support will shape whether we have one term or several

The Tories have left a huge legacy of debt; an economic inheritance still reeling from Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget; and public services hollowed out by the austerity measures implemented by the coalition government.

The next few years will be challenging for the Government as we seek to balance the books and start to turn a page on the record of failure we have inherited.

Our support for the Government now will determine whether this is a one-term Labour Government or a transformative multi-term government that can create lasting change for our country.

We have seen the change we promised already being implemented; scrapping the Rwanda scheme, restoring housing targets, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all the hostages, holding water companies accountable to their customers, and rebuilding our relationship with our nearest neighbours in Europe.

Just a few of the changes our Labour Government has achieved in less than two months. Labour values in power, already making a difference.

Labour to Win has strived to bring sensible members together

There is a huge, ambitious but achievable legislative programme that Keir, Angela, Rachel and the Cabinet can deliver for the country.

Members can be part of that change by electing candidates to NEC and NPF who want to support Keir, so they can play that vital role that is needed; supportive but sometimes where needed a critical friend; helping to set the tone and direction internally; and keeping us focused on the main prize.

Since its inception Labour to Win has strived to bring sensible members together, and we hope members can once again support our team for the NEC: Angie Davies, Abdi Duale, Peter Mason, Anu Prashar, Jane Thomas, and Mary Wimbury – as well as our NPF candidates – via this link.

Labour members should have received information on how to vote by email, and have until 17th September to cast their ballots.

