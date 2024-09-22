‘Labour will rebuild Britain and not return to austerity’, Rachel Reeves to tell Conference

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will pledge to conference that this autumn’s budget will “rebuild Britain” and deliver the change that the Labour Party promised.

“Stability is the crucial foundation on which all our ambitions will be built,” Reeves is expected to say in her first speech to annual conference since Labour’s general election victory. “There will be no return to austerity,” she will also say in her speech tomorrow.

“Conservative austerity was a destructive choice for our public services – and for investment and growth too,” she will argue. Reeves will say that the Labour government “must deal with the Tory legacy and that means tough decisions”. But she will also tell delegates that “we won’t let that dim our ambition for Britain”.

Reeves will say her budget will have “real ambition”. She will describe it as “a budget to fix the foundations. A budget to deliver the change we promised. A budget to rebuild Britain”.

‘The essential precondition for business to invest with confidence and families to plan for the future,” she will argue.

Reeves will point to the disastrous ‘mini-budget’ of her Tory predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng as a warning of what bad policy-making can do. “The mini-budget showed us that any plan for growth without stability only leads to ruin.”

By contrast Labour, Reeves will say the government “will make the choices necessary to secure our public finances and fix the foundations for lasting growth”.

“Stability, paired with reform, will forge the conditions for business to invest and consumers to spend with confidence. Growth is the challenge. And investment is the solution.”

My optimism for Britain burns as bright as it ever has done,” Reeves will tell the Conference. “My ambition for Britain knows no limits because I can see the prize on offer if we make the right choices now.”

