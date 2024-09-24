Home

Keir Starmer jokes heckler has ‘pass for 2019 conference’

James Moules
Keir Starmer. Photo: UK Government

Keir Starmer has joked that a protestor at his Labour conference speech in Liverpool must have a ‘pass for 2019 conference’.

The Prime Minister made the jibe – which drew laughter from the assembled members and delegates – as the heckler shouted across the conference hall.

He said: “This guy’s obviously got a pass from the 2019 conference.

“While he’s been protesting, we’ve been changing the party, that’s why we’ve got a Labour government.”

