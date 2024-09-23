Labour Conference 2024: Rachel Reeves’ speech to delegates as it happened

Rachel Reeves is set to deliver her first speech at Labour Party conference as Chancellor.

Reeves is expected to warn of the difficult challenges ahead and tough decisions coming in the Budget, but also outline in more detail Labour’s vision for the country.

12.44pm: Standing ovation from conference hall

Rachel Reeves has received a standing ovation from everyone in the conference hall after concluding her speech.

She also embraced Keir Starmer and her sister Ellie, the chair of the Labour Party.

12.41pm: ‘We will make fair choices’

Reeves has promised an end to easy answers and said Labour will always stand with working people.

12.38pm: ‘We do not have to choose between a fair society and a strong economy’

Reeves has said she will judge her time in office as a success if people from underprivileged backgrounds like hers “thrive” under the Labour government.

She has announced that all primary school pupils will get free school meals from April.

“That is the Britain I am building. That is the Britain that I believe in.”

12.33pm: Ban on zero hours contracts and minimum wage that reflects cost of living

Rachel Reeves has committed to “making work pay” with a minimum wage that reflects the “real cost of living”.

12.27pm: ‘The era of trickle down trickle out economics is over’

Reeves has promised a new industrial strategy for Britain and said “the era of trickle down trickle out economics is over”.

“Britain is open for business once again,” she said.

12.24pm: ‘Growth is the challenge and investment is the solution’

Reeves has said that investment in new technologies and other industries is essential to grow the economy.

She promised wealth in all communities and make Britain the best place to start and run a business.

12.22pm: ‘Budget with real ambitions’

The Chancellor has said that she will not increase taxes on working people, end non-dom loopholes, crackdown on tax evasion and promised no return to austerity.

12.19pm: Covid corruption minister

Reeves said she will not turn a blind eye to corruption in Covid contracts and said she will appoint a Covid corruption minister.

“We want that money back,” she says to a standing ovation in the hall

12.17pm: ‘I will not duck tough decisions’

Reeves has addressed her decision to means test the winter fuel payment and said it was “the right decision in the circumstances she inherited”. However, she said that she does not take the tough decisions lightly.

12.15pm: ‘I am impatient for change too’

Reeves has said that she understands people are impatient for change but says that Tory recklessness has left a terrible inheritance.

“They showed no regard for ordinary working people and they did not care about the consequences.”

12.12pm: ‘Do not give the Tories another chance’

Reeves has encouraged people not to forget how the Conservatives for crashing the economy and said the Tories will not offer an apology to people at their conference next week.

“They do not care and they have learnt nothing. Be in no doubt, if they have the chance they will do it again.”

12.08pm: Protesters disrupt speech

As Reeves began speaking about trust, several protesters have disrupted her speech, calling on the government to end arms sales to Israel.

“We are in government because we are a changed Labour Party,” she said.

12.05pm: ‘Labour is back’

Rachel Reeves has started her speech by saying that Labour is back all across the country, winning in seats that the party has never won before, and is back in Scotland.

Reeves has gone on to say that the party has made history by making her the first female Chancellor in history, and said she builds on the legacy of other Labour women including Barbara Castle and Harriet Harman.

12.00pm: Rachel Reeves takes to the stage

Rachel Reeves has received rapturous applause as she takes to the stage at the Labour Party conference, becoming the first Labour Chancellor to address delegates in 15 years and first female Chancellor in British history.

