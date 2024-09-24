Conference vote on Labour plan to return asylum seekers sparks left anger

Delegates at Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool will debate motions on a number of topics today including a vote on border security that has sparked criticism from the left.

Titled “border security command”, the composited motion will be debated in the afternoon session, following Keir Starmer’s speech to the hall.

The motion includes provisions to hire new caseworkers to tackle the asylum backlog, calls for the establishment of Labour’s proposed “border security command”, and calls for the negotiation of additional returns agreements.

Campaign groups Labour Campaign for Free Movement (LCFM), the Campaign for Labour Party Democracy and Momentum are urging delegates not to back the plan, however.

A spokesperson for LCFM termed the motion “appalling” and “inhumane”, saying: “By pandering to their political agenda, the Labour leadership is just giving people like Nigel Farage and Tommy Robinson more ground. Harsher crackdowns have failed, only leading to more deaths.

“The only real solution is safe routes and sanctuary for refugees, and a serious agenda to bring decent pay, housing and public services for everyone.”

A spokesperson for Momentum described the motion as a “full-on adoption of the worst aspects of the Tories’ authoritarian border politics”.

But Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said last week: “Criminal gangs are getting away with undermining our border security and putting lives at risk. The Border Security Command will deliver a major overhaul and upgrade in law enforcement against smugglers and trafficking gangs to boost our border security.

“State of the art technology and enhanced intelligence capabilities will ensure we are using every tool at our disposal to dismantle this vile trade.”

Defending the motion, national executive committee (NEC) member and secretary of self-described moderates’ group Labour First Luke Akehurst MP also said:”We couldn’t have won the general election without a very clear pledge on the Border Security Command.

“It’s an important signal to the public that conference is going to pass this motion and show we understand their concerns about illegal migration and are taking serious action to stop it.”

Other motions set to be debated discuss Grenfell, local government and the retail sector. You can find a full timetable of motions in this morning’s conference arrangements committee (CAC) report here.

