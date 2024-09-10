No fault eviction ban proposed under Labour’s new Renters’ Rights Bill

A ban on no fault evictions is among the measures put forward under the new Labour government’s Renters’ Rights Bill – which is set to be introduced to parliament today.

The bill would ban Section 21 “no fault” evictions for new and existing rentals and put an end to blanket bans on those with benefits and with children.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “Renters have been let down for too long and too many are stuck in disgraceful conditions, powerless to act because of the threat of a retaliatory eviction hanging over them.

“Most landlords act in a responsible way but a small number of unscrupulous ones are tarnishing the reputation of the whole sector by making the most of the housing crisis and forcing tenants into bidding wars.

“There can be no more dither and delay. We must overhaul renting and rebalance the relationship between tenant and landlord. This Bill will do just that and tenants can be reassured this Government will protect them.”

Other measures are set to include a ban on rental bidding wars and on in-tenancy rent increases written in to contracts.

