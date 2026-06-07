Letters to the Editor – week ending 7 June 202

Questions for Andy

Dear Editor,

I watched Andy Burnham’s performance on Question Time, and I can’t say I share the view that it was a strong performance.

Andy did nothing to dispel the myth that there is a two tier policing system operating in the UK, and was instead happy to focus only on the apparent success of Manchester in tackling knife crime, which was rather blowing his own trumpet.

The problem is, as Kier Starmer has rightly pointed out, we do not have a two tier policing system. The popular belief in circulation, which is gaining traction after Henry Nowak murder, is that white people are at a disadvantage as far as policing is concerned. The Independent Reviews of this just don’t support the myth, and it’s incumbent upon all MPs to try and stick to the facts, not just go with the crowd. It’s much too dangerous a myth to ignore if you follow through to its logical conclusion and leads to the sort of behaviour we saw play out in Southampton. It’s also worth pointing out that knife crime has fallen pretty much across all of the country and Manchester is not exceptional, as Andy was apparently suggesting.

If Andy wins in Makerfield against the Reform candidate to me it wouldn’t prove much as he is clearly not much of an opponent. I could believe Farage is happy with a hopeless candidate being in place as he would be far more happy with seeing a divisive Leadership struggle and Starmer removed than his candidate winning. We would be kidding ourselves to think there would not be an immediate call for a General Election, which in the current febrile atmosphere, Labour would probably lose.

But more worrying than that is Andy’s unwillingness to defend the facts.

Best Regards

Tony Evans

*****

I watched the debate last night and wasn’t convinced by anyone.

Yes, Andy is articulate but it is clear to me that he is furthering his own career more than saving the Labour Party. He didn’t speak up when the woman announced she hated Keir Starmer etc.

Why does everyone hate Keir Starmer? How quickly are they going to hate Andy Burnham when he finds he can’t control his back benchers, the financial situation and the press?

As for the people of Makerfield they are going to elect a Labour MP who will abandon them asap to become PM. And then there’s his mayoralty which is likely to go to Reform.

Country first? I don’t think so.

Sue Hillman