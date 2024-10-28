Keir Starmer Budget speech: Watch and follow live updates as PM warns of ‘unprecedented’ economic circumstances

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will tell voters “better days lie ahead”, just days before Labour’s first Budget which will “embrace the harsh light of fiscal reality”.

Starmer will deliver a speech later today on the government’s economic plan ahead of the Budget on Wednesday, October 30, which is expected to see significant tax rises and spending cuts for some government departments.

In his speech in the West Midlands later today, the Prime Minister is expected to reiterate the “unprecedented” economic circumstances his government inherited from the Conservatives and the need to address “long-term challenges” ignored by the Tories.

He is expected to say: “This is an economic plan that will change the long-term trajectory of British growth for the better.”

Among the measures Rachel Reeves is reportedly set to announce on Wednesday include an increase in national insurance contributions paid by employers, a rise in the rate of capital gains tax on share sales and a 4.5 percent annual funding boost for the NHS.

However, rumoured plans to not extend the £2 cap on local bus fares has reportedly left senior officials concerned, with warnings that the move would have an immediate impact on people’s pockets.

9.06am: The mood music dilemma

It will be interesting to see how far Starmer’s speech attempts to strike an optimistic tone about the future, of what he dubbed “better days ahead” beyond short-term Budget pain.

Since well before the election, Labour figures have been grappling with a dilemma over how far to strike a negative tone about the state of their inheritance to explain short-term challenges, versus a more upbeat tone to give people the sense things are on the up or set to be under Labour – or attempt the more complicated task of managing to do both.

So while McFadden sounded gloomy (see 8.52am) saying there’s “no point in telling people ‘everything’s absolutely fine'”, his response was interesting on LBC when asked when we could see “better days” for Britain.

He replied: “we’ve already brought forward some good legislation, improving rights for renters…We brought forward our employment rights bill, we’re setting up GB Energy. We’ve already started work on this, and over the course of a parliament, people will see real and better change in their lives.”

8.52am: ‘The most honest Budget in years’

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden has been doing today’s broadcast round for the government.

He told Times Radio: “We’re facing up to a difficult situation. It’s important that we levelled with people. There’s no point in telling people, ‘everything’s absolutely fine’, when the prison system is in a state of collapse, when NHS waiting lists are at a record high, when we’ve got crumbling schools.

“There’s so much that’s wrong that we’ve got to fix. And it’s important to set that out honestly and candidly for the public. I think we’ll have the most honest budget on Wednesday that we’ve had for some years.”

8.25am: Why do we know so much of the Budget already?

We’ve been keeping tabs on all the briefings and speculation about the Budget, with a handy round-up of the expected policies here.

But one question it all begs is – why has so much of the expected contents surfaced in the media in advance?

Some information occasionally slips out around Budgets without official sign-off, but the scale and nature of the policies appearing in the media will be seen by some as a concerted effort to shape the narrative – getting both bad news and highly market-sensitive information out of the way now to reduce the risk of grim headlines and investor fright on or after Budget day itself.

Sky News’ deputy political editor Sam Coates and Politico’s Jack Blanchard discussed the question in their daily podcast this morning – it’s worth a listen here.

