LabourList readers overwhelmingly back legalised assisted dying – but less sure safeguards are adequate

LabourList readers overwhelmingly support moves to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales as a private members’ bill on the subject is set to face debate in parliament later this month.

In a survey from today’s email newsletter, our readers backed the measure proposed in Kim Leadbeater’s PMB – but were less certain that sufficient safeguards are in place.

The issue of assisted dying has seen passionate debate in the Labour ranks over the past few weeks, with advocates arguing it would give terminally ill people a chance to end their life on their own terms, while critics are concerned that insufficient safeguards could see vulnerable people coerced into making the decision against their will.

Based on 528 responses, our survey found that 71% of LabourList readers support the legalisation of assisted dying, with just 26% opposed.

However, a less overwhelming 55% thought that the safeguards proposed in the bill are adequate – with 25% saying they are insufficient and 20% of respondents unsure.

The bill would allow adults in England and Wales who are terminally ill to seek assistance in ending their life if they have a life expectancy of six months or less. They would be required to sign two witnessed declarations, have an assessment from two doctors and receive approval from a court.

Cabinet ministers are also divided on the issue, with Science Secretary Peter Kyle being among those to give it their backing. However, Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood have already voiced their opposition.

When asked about assisted dying during a press conference at the COP29 summit in Baku today, Keir Starmer said he would “study the details of the bill” and noted that there would be a free vote on the issue.

It comes as the Labour-affiliated group Christians on the Left released a statement saying: “What is being proposed in the forthcoming Private Members Bill is a change in the law to make it legal to assist someone to take their own life when they are faced with what they regard at that time as unbearable suffering.

“That is not the same as a decision to alleviate pain with a potential consequence of shortening the patient’s life. We believe that this legal change will mark a wider shift in the way our society regards human life, particularly how we view people who are terminally ill, elderly, disabled or otherwise vulnerable.”

As the leading dedicated Labour news and comment platform with readers across the party, LabourList hopes the poll may give some clues about Labour members’ views more broadly.

It should still be handled with some caution, however. LabourList is not suggesting this is a scientific, weighted poll that provides an exact representation of the views of all party members at large. While many members read our daily email, anyone can subscribe to it, and anyone can fill in the poll, member or not.