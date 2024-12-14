Poll reveals the popularity of wealth taxes and nationalisation of water

Wealth taxes, abolishing the House of Lords and nationalisation of water are highly popular with voters, a new think tank report suggests.

Polling from the centre-left pressure group Compass collated for its Thin Ice report this week indicated that many voters support a string of left-leaning policy proposals.

It found an overwhelming net 50% positive response to the idea of insulating older homes to be more energy efficient. There was a net 42% support for public ownership of water, and net 34% for greater taxes on wealth.

The report implored Labour to lean towards progressive politics, arguing it would boost the party’s electoral prospects in the future.

Reforms to the UK’s democratic institutions also proved popular among those polled by Compass. A shift towards proportional representation and away from first-past-the-post in elections had net 29% support, one of Compass’ key campaign aims.

Further devolved powers to local government – some of which are set to be announced next week – also received a net positive score of 21%.

Abolishing the House of Lords and replacing it with an elected upper chamber in parliament had net 27% support.

But polls have often shown public support for individual progressive policies in the past, and yet Labour failed to win on more radical policy programmes in 2017 and 2019.

Polls have also often show considerable voter scepticism about the affordability and delivery of radical reforms.

They do not often ask voters their take on wide-ranging policy packages rather than specific measures – or present policies alongside some of the criticism such policies attract from more right-wing media in the lead-up to elections.

