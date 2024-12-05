Plan for Change: Starmer dismisses claims of watering down clean energy commitment

Keir Starmer has dismissed claims that Labour is watering down its commitment to decarbonise the energy grid by 2030 as he unveiled his government’s Plan for Change.

In his six milestones for government, the Prime Minister committed to securing home-grown energy, “putting us on track to at least 95 percent clean power by 2030”.

However, journalists were quick to note that Labour’s manifesto made no reference to the 95 percent figure, which pledged “clean power by 2030”.

The party’s five missions to rebuild Britain, written in the manifesto, included a commitment to “make Britain a clean energy superpower to cut bills, create jobs and deliver security with cheaper, zero-carbon electricity by 2030, accelerating to net zero”.

Starmer said that the clean energy pledge is “exactly what it was in the election”, but admitted that the ambitious target was “really difficult”.

He told reporters: “There’s no watering down, there is a doubling down on the determination to achieve it.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband told journalists at the event: “When we originally launched the clean power mission, we said there’d be a small strategic backup reserve of gas. That was always the case.

“Don’t take my word for it: the National Energy System Operator came out with an independent report that said their definition of a clean power system was 95% low carbon generation.

Pressed by the BBC’s Chris Mason on whether the definition of clean power is “almost clean power”, he added: “It’s always the case that you have a smaller backup strategic reserve of gas. That’s always been the case. It was in our original documents; it was in our original launch. So it hasn’t changed.”

‘No change in policy’

Chris Stark, head of the UK’s mission for clean power in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, took to social media to stress there was no watering down of Labour’s clean energy commitments.

He said: “The manifesto said that clean power would include a strategic reserve of gas. We commissioned NESO advice – it confirmed that “clean power” means at least 95 percent.

“The definition the government has used is consistent and implies no change in policy.”

